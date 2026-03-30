Head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed an update on Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka after they withdrew from the England squad.

It emerged over the weekend that Rice, Saka and Noni Madueke have withdrawn from the England squad and will not be in contention to face Japan at Wembley on Tuesday night.

When these three withdrawals were announced, it was noted that they would return to Arsenal for further “medical assessments” and it remains to be seen whether they will feature against Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend.

Rice and Saka were not involved in the 1-1 draw against Uruguay on Friday, but Tuchel confirmed on Monday that they have returned to Arsenal after feeling “discomfort”.

“They wanted desperately to play to get the narrative straight, but it made no sense to take the risk,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference.

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“If it was the last game of the season we would have kept them, but in this moment of the season it did not make sense. The risk for making it was way too big.

“They were both clearly in discomfort when we did the medical assessment. It made absolutely no sense that they stayed.”

Madueke started against Uruguay but was forced off with a knee injury and was later seen wearing a cast, and Tuchel explained why he is not “angry” at those players who have withdrawn.

“It helps them go back to clubs and perform. We want them to perform in their clubs, but it is also our last camp before America, so we want to reconnect to our principles. I’m not upset or angry with the players,” Tuchel added.

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“I got the feeling that everyone was desperate to come. Some of the injured players even stayed to do their treatment, that shows they want to be around the group.

“No one left straight away, it’s a good spirit and that’s how it should be.”

Speaking generally on the injuries he has had to deal with in this camp, Tuchel admitted that this “disappointing” situation is the “reality” for managers.

“Disappointed but not with the players, with the fact we want to have everyone in good spirits and health,” Tuchel continued.

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“It’s the reality of end of the season and the end March, the reality of having payers in European matches and more than just one competition with all the cups going on. That’s the reality of it.

“We have players in camp that have already played more minutes than last season, so there is some concern.

“The players needed and deserved the mental break from football. We could see the energy with which they came back into camp and to reconnect now in the new environment.

“We want them to perform in their clubs but the reality is it’s our last camp before we leave to America, so we want to reconnect to our principles.

“It’s disappointing but I’m not upset with the players, I’m not angry. Some of the injured players even stayed and started their treatment here. Had another dinner, another night, another breakfast.

“Everyone was more affected to leave than being able to stay.

“We will have a strong team tomorrow. Today everyone is in training – full choice. We have some fresh legs back so excited for tomorrow.”