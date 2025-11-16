Tuchel ‘to review’ arm-waving Bellingham reaction – ‘Not the image we want to transport’

Thomas Tuchel says he will ‘review’ Jude Bellingham’s reaction to being substituted in England’s 2-0 victory over Albania on Sunday and insists “we will not change our decision just because someone waves their arms.”

Bellingham was replaced by Morgan Rogers – the man he’s currently vying with for the No.10 spot in Tuchel’s team – in the 84th minute after Harry Kane had scored both goals in England’s 2-0 victory, which saw them complete qualifying with eight wins from eight without conceding a goal.

Tuchel caused a stir in October by not calling up Bellingham, who had missed the previous camp through injury, and the Real Madrid star made headlines on Thursday as Rogers started ahead of him once again in the 2-0 win over Serbia.

Bellingham showed moments of promise in Albania, with one excellent through ball for Eberechi Eze of particular note, but it was far from his best performance in an England shirt.

And he showed his frustration at being substituted by gesticulating when the fourth official raised the board with his number on it.

Asked about Bellingham’s response after the game, Tuchel said: “Yeah he didn’t like it but no-one likes it. But that’s how it is, Morgan [Rogers] didn’t like to be out and didn’t deserve to be out but that was the decision. Jude was also on a yellow card and I made the decision before the second goal and the decision stands.

Tuchel added: “I have to review it. I saw he was not happy, I don’t want to make it bigger at the moment than it is.

“To a certain degree, if you have a player like Jude that is so competitive that never likes it.

“My words stand, we are about standards, level and commitment to each other and respect to each other.

“We will not change our decision just because someone waves their arms.”

Tuchel was then asked whether Bellingham may not be buying into the collective of the England team.

“That is a bad impression,” he said. “It should be about the collective. What we did in camp is all about the collective.

“I have to then review it – I was happy about the goal. I had a quick talk with Morgan Rogers and I was sure that everyone celebrate together. I will have a look at it.

“That is not the image we want to transport. We feel everyone is committed and that everyone accepts tough decisions be it before the match or in the match.”