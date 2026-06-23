Tuchel echoes Southgate with England second-game trend repeated against Ghana

It feels like a safe time to add England drawing their second group game at a major tournament and thus dampening the mood after a winning start as another of life’s inevitabilities. It’s right there with death and taxes.

For the fourth tournament in a row, that was the case as Ghana held England to a goalless draw in Boston, where there was less than a feeling (sorry) that Thomas Tuchel’s side would break the deadlock.

In fact, it was a performance that echoed England at their dreariest under Gareth Southgate. Tuchel’s predecessor had a fine track record in major tournaments, but struggled at times to defy the critics who insisted he should take the handbrake off.

And now in their new era, England evidently still struggle to break down teams who commit to a low block.

Try as he might to change things, a raft of second-half substitutes by Tuchel didn’t have the desired effect as they had done in the opener against Croatia.

And thus, a pattern remains intact of England being held in group game number two.

At Euro 2020, after an opening win over Croatia, it was a goalless draw with Scotland. At the 2022 World Cup, a 6-2 win over Iran was followed by another stalemate against the United States. And at Euro 2024, England could only draw with Denmark after beating Serbia.

Now we can add the 2026 World Cup to the same trend, even after the change in the dugout.

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It was a frustrating first half for England, who often tried to go wide in their attempts to break Ghana down but struggled for a final delivery or decision.

Despite their 78 per cent possession by the break, there were no shots on target for England. Needless to say, there weren’t for Ghana either. It was the first time all tournament that a first half had produced no efforts on target.

Ghana offered a lot of resistance, defending resolutely and cutting off England’s attacking avenues and space.

Indeed, England’s belated first shot on target – which came in the 57th minute – came as they tried to up the tempo but had to do so by working the ball from side to side. Anthony Gordon’s effort was straight at the keeper.

The next shot on target, by Harry Kane, was similarly routine for Benjamin Asare to stop.

By the point of the second half’s hydration break, it felt like England were gradually gaining some momentum. The hope was that the interval wouldn’t extinguish it.

But it was Ghana who gave England a scare next, with a breakaway almost catching Tuchel’s side out.

The manager was hopeful his changes from the bench would catch Ghana out. Bukayo Saka and Nico O’Reilly had both come on shortly before the hydration break and each had a chance after, but the introductions of Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze and Marcus Rashford didn’t move the needle as much as desired.

Saka forced Asare’s first (and only) genuinely testing save, before a double chance where O’Reilly hit the bar with a header and Kane inexplicably fired over from the rebound.

There was to be no answer to the question of how to break the deadlock. Ghana had their moments too, despite being content to sit in for the most part. They were worthy of the point they gained – but it’s a result that will be seen as a missed opportunity by England.

This game might be forgotten in time. It almost certainly won’t stop England going through, and the trend of these second-game draws could just be a coincidence. After all, England reached the final of both of the Euros mentioned earlier and plenty of tournament winners have had their group-stage difficulties along the way.

But this World Cup run will not be plain sailing and there are still questions to answer on how similar opponents to Ghana can be dispatched more easily.

The struggle for creativity through the middle may rekindle debates over whether Tuchel should have taken the likes of Phil Foden and/or Cole Palmer to the World Cup, or at least whether he needs to reassess any hierarchies he currently has in mind from his available squad.

There are enough players capable of changing a game in the attacking phase at Tuchel’s disposal in North America. Furthermore, the prospect of Saka regaining full sharpness would be a benefit.

For now, the exact formula for England to thrive in attack – whether that’s against a team sitting deep or not – remains up for discovery.

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