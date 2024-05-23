Thomas Tuchel is the 'frontrunner' to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd

Thomas Tuchel will become the ‘frontrunner’ for the Manchester United job when Erik ten Hag is sacked, according to reports.

The former Chelsea head coach has left Bayern Munich and is expected to quickly find a new job in what will be a summer full of managerial movement.

Chelsea sacked Mauricio Pochettino this week and are targeting Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, with Manchester United also looking at Frank and former assistant manager McKenna.

The Red Devils’ managerial situation is uncertain following their eighth-place finish in the Premier League under Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has the chance to potentially save his job when his side face Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend, though winning that competition did not save Louis van Gaal from being sacked by Man Utd back in 2016.

Not only will winning the cup bolster the club’s trophy cabinet and Ten Hag’s reputation, but it will see them qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Man Utd ‘expected’ to sack Ten Hag; ex-Chelsea boss Ratcliffe’s ‘frontrunner’

Regardless of the result, it has been reported by The Telegraph that ‘Man Utd are expected to sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup’.

With this reportedly being planned by Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it has also been claimed by The Guardian that Tuchel is the ‘frontrunner’ for the job.

The report claims that the Man Utd hierarchy view the German as ‘the requisite profile as an accomplished tactician with vast experience of working in major clubs’ and admire his ‘tactics nous, experience and temperament’.

‘Admirers’ of his CV, which includes a Champions League at Chelsea, Ratcliffe and co. are ‘confident’ Tuchel has ‘the temperament to handle seasoned players’.

In charge of finding a replacement for Ten Hag is Ratcliffe, his right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford, acting chief executive Jean Claude-Blanc, and technical director Jason Wilcox.

While the other report says Ten Hag being dismissed is ‘expected’ following the FA Cup final at Wembley, it is claimed here that there will be a decision made after the match.

‘Also on the shortlist’ are Pochettino, England manager Gareth Southgate, Chelsea and Brighton target McKenna, and Brentford’s Frank.

The current favourite for the job, according to the bookies, is Pochettino.

