A former Chelsea defender believes England boss Thomas Tuchel could “take over” at Manchester United if Ruben Amorim is sacked.

Man Utd boss Amorim bought himself some time with a 2-0 win against Sunderland before the international break, but he remains under serious pressure.

With the Red Devils 10th in the Premier League after seven games, the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, bizarrely said this week that Amorim has three years to prove he is a “great coach” at Old Trafford.

“The press, sometimes I don’t understand,” Ratcliffe said. “They want overnight success. They think it’s a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it’s all going to be roses tomorrow. You can’t run a club like Manchester United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week.”

Ratcliffe continued: “He has not had the best of seasons. Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That’s where I would be.”

There are lots of names being linked with the Man Utd job if Amorim leaves and someone thrown into the mix by ex-Chelsea player Scott Minto is England manager Tuchel.

Tuchel discussed a move to Man Utd last summer but Ratcliffe decided to keep Erik ten Hag in charge, and after England failed to win Euro 2024, the German replaced Gareth Southgate as manager.

Minto, speaking to talkSPORT, says Amorim will leave Man Utd at the end of 2025/26, with Tuchel primed to “take over”.

“I personally think Amorim will last until the end of the season, and I personally think Thomas Tuchel will take over – we’ll see what happens and whether that’s the case or not,” Minto said.

After going on a rant about Tuchel not enjoying being England manager, Minto added: “Bringing it back to Man United and what Sir Jim said, I think it was one of those where he didn’t back the manager 100 per cent initially, which told me a lot, and then he said about the three years.

“But if Manchester United carry on like this, he can’t get three years.”

Tuchel’s England beat Wales 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday evening, but the German wanted more from the Wembley support.

And you know what, we’re with him. If his remit is to ‘bring football home’, England fans can at least do their part from the stands.

As Matt Stead put it:

In almost eight years, the closest Gareth Southgate came to criticising England supporters was in his lamentable handling of the Jordan Henderson backlash… If the expectation is for him to deliver a World Cup as England manager, he is justified in asking for something back from that arrangement. It is not as if it came out of nowhere. Before the Wales game Tuchel mentioned his desire to change a mood surrounding England which had been chaotic and confused since Euro 2024. It was a deal the majority of fans likely didn’t realise they were signing, but Tuchel was bound to be frustrated when he and his players held up their end so gloriously in those opening minutes to a lacklustre response. It is no bad thing for England to have a manager willing to call that out now in the eternal pursuit of tournament-ready perfection.

