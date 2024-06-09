German football expert Christian Falk has confirmed Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe met former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ‘last Tuesday’.

Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford remains incredibly uncertain despite leading Man Utd to FA Cup glory, beating rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

There are reportedly meetings taking place at Old Trafford with Fabrizio Romano claiming the chances of Ten Hag being sacked are currently ’50/50′.

Several names are being considered as Ten Hag’s successor with recently departed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino becoming one of the favourites following his Stamford Bridge dismissal.

England manager Gareth Southgate is also believed to be one of Ratcliffe’s top targets.

However, it is Tuchel who is frequently being linked with Ten Hag’s job and a report from Christian Falk hints that Ratcliffe is seriously considering appointing the recently departed Bayern Munich head coach.

Man Utd owner Ratcliffe and Tuchel ‘have meeting in Monaco’

Falk has claimed that Tuchel and Ratcliffe had ‘a meeting in Monaco last Tuesday’.

Indeed, much was discussed as Tuchel tried to convince the British billionaire he is the right manager to turn around Man Utd’s fortunes.

Part of the German’s ‘plans’ is to repair ‘sporting problems’ such as Jadon Sancho’s situation at the club and Mason Mount’s poor performances.

In a bid to convince Ratcliffe, Tuchel cited Antonio Rudiger as an ‘example that he had already succeeded in the past in getting players with great potential back to top performance’.

Falk wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

‘There was a meeting in Monaco last Tuesday between Thomas Tuchel and the new Manchester United shareholder Jim Ratcliffe. Tuchel revealed his plans if he were to take over the coaching position in the event of Erik ten Hag being fired. Tuchel is said to have explained to the United co-owner how he could get United’s sporting problems like Sancho and Mason Mount back on track. Tuchel mentioned Antonio Rudiger as example that he had already succeeded in the past in getting players with great potential back to top performance.’

Ten Hag is currently on holiday as he waits to find out if he will be in charge of Man Utd next season.

Despite a bitterly disappointing campaign, the Red Devils ended things on a very positive note by winning the FA Cup.

A trophy win in each of his two seasons at Old Trafford should ensure Ten Hag finds himself a nice job if sacked.

