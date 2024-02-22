Tuchel to West Ham? Hammers given boost in ‘conceivable’ chase for Moyes replacement

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a move to West Ham.

West Ham are interested in appointing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season with David Moyes unlikely to sign a new contract, according to reports.

Tuchel is set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season with his side eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and behind in their Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio.

Leverkusen have been outstanding this term under Xabi Alonso, who is Bayern’s top choice to replace the former Chelsea head coach.

Tuchel’s next job in football is uncertain but he is reportedly open to a return to England, although a move to Barcelona also attracts him.

On Wednesday, German football expert Florian Plettenberg confirmed that a move to the Nou Camp appeals to the 50-year-old.

‘He wants to take over a new club in summer!’ Plettenberg wrote on X. ‘Been told: Tuchel is very open for a move to FC Barcelona. And he is on the list – among other candidates.

‘For years, he has been analyzing the club and its DNA. Tuchel is fascinated by the youth academy La Masia, met Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff during his lifetime, has exchanged ideas with Pep Guardiola.

‘Most recently, he raved about the mentality of Spanish players. In short: Tuchel is a fan of Spain, and above all, Barcelona!

‘He can also imagine to return to the Premier League.’

It is unclear where Tuchel could go if a return to England is his priority.

Liverpool are on the search for a new manager with Jurgen Klopp leaving this summer, while Erik ten Hag’s job at Manchester United is always under scrutiny.

A return to Chelsea is surely out of the question given the way he left the club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could be an option if they finish the season poorly under Eddie Howe.

West Ham are expected to move on from Moyes and according to BILD, Tuchel is an option.

The report says it is ‘conceivable’ that the German could return to the Premier League in the summer having ‘really enjoyed’ his time at Chelsea.

It feels like an ambitious appointment but it is not beyond the realms of possibility, although it is emphasised that the Hammers’ chances are relatively slim.

Moyes’ side are currently an ‘outsider’ in the race for Tuchel’s signature, and the fact the German coach has ‘raved about’ managing in the Premier League again benefits the Londoners.

Moyes is yet to sign a new contract at the London Stadium and is under increasing pressure despite winning the Europa Conference League last term.

West Ham were comfortably beaten by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend and the Scottish manager came out swinging afterward, claiming he is a manager who “wins more” than the fancy foreign managers the Hammers are being linked with.

“Maybe there would be managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who is sitting here wins more,” Moyes said.

“My response would be to say we are hurting really badly as a team and a manager because we have not had good results for five or six weeks now.

“But this year already we have beaten Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, we must not forget there were good times not so long ago.”

