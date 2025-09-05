Jordan Henderson’s return to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel has been one of the most divisive selections of the year.

The former Liverpool captain looked to have reached the end of his international career after missing out on Euro 2024, only to be brought back immediately when Tuchel replaced Lee Carsley in March. It was the 35-year-old’s first call-up in 16 months, and the reaction was predictably fierce.

Supporters pointed to his underwhelming form at Ajax, and many still held grudges from his ill-fated spell in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson’s decision to join Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023, after years of presenting himself as a principled leader at Anfield, damaged his public standing. Six months later, he cut his losses and returned to Europe.

His inclusion in three straight squads under Tuchel has sparked much debate. England’s midfield already has Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, with young talent like Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo hoping for opportunities.

Speaking to Daily Star Sport, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey suggested the veteran may be standing in the way of others.

“I think Tuchel has the same problem other England managers have faced.”

“You have a group of highly talented players, but it’s then getting them to put their club form into performing for their country. At the same time Tuchel needs to ensure he gets the players comfortable in the team to be able to perform at their best and in the team.

“Southgate used a style of man management to do this and then ensured the group was all connected to be able to perform for England.

“With the current set of fixtures over the next few months, Tuchel can look to try different options, but he must get wins. He must get the team to win well, score goals and defend well.

“Looking at the squad, we have Noni (Madueke), Marcus (Rashford) and Ollie (Watkins) in to support (Harry) Kane, so offensively, we need to get the players to perform. Kane is still our main striker, but others can look to work well with him.

“Looking at Henderson, he has experience, but maybe he is blocking the way for youngsters who can be given a chance to play and make an England first-team appearance.

So it is a challenge Tuchel has to get the players to replicate their club form and, as a group of players, perform with freedom and express themselves.”