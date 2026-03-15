Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been tipped to be the next Tottenham manager on one condition, while Spurs are ‘considering eight options’.

Spurs could make another manager change in the coming weeks as current boss Igor Tudor has had a dire start, losing all four of his games in charge.

It was initially reported that Tudor would be given until the March international break to improve Tottenham’s situation, but the manner of his side’s midweek 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid has forced a change in their thinking.

On Friday night, respected journalist David Ornstein revealed Spurs are ‘actively working on options’ to replace Tudor and they could make a change if/when they lose to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

After Liverpool, Tottenham’s remaining games before the next international break are the home second leg against Atletico Madrid and a relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest.

READ: Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions: Igor Tudor to be sacked after fifth Spurs defeat



Despite Tudor’s embarrassing start at Spurs, Paul Merson has explained why he is not surprised that he did not get dismissed after the loss to Atletico Madrid.

“I am and I’m not.I am because of the results and I’m not because it’s Liverpool away,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“I don’t know what manager would want to come in for that game. There are timings – I think they will wait until this game is over and it gives them another week then before the big game.”

And Merson has also named struggling Liverpool boss Slot as a candidate to join Spurs in a warning to the Dutchman.

“He will have to get in the top four, I would have thought, otherwise he’d be [the next] Tottenham manager,” Merson claimed.

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“If he won the FA Cup but didn’t finish in Champions League positions it wouldn’t make any difference at all. I think Liverpool have got to get in the Champions League with the [financial] fair play rule.

“The more you get into the Champions League, the better quality player you can bring in.”

Slot would realistically only be an option for Spurs in the summer and if the north London side avoids relegation from the Premier League.

And a report from talkSPORT claims Spurs are ‘considering eight options’ to replace Tudor before the end of this campaign, with the head coach ‘informed’ of his situation.

The report explains:

Tottenham are sounding out up to eight names to replace Igor Tudor as manager. TalkSPORT understands that Tudor has already been informed that Spurs are looking at other options. ‘One of the reasons for transparency is to try and bring forward the search for a permanent boss, the club are aware this is difficult but has not been ruled out.’

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