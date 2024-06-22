Turkey 0-3 Portugal: Silva, Fernandes score as we see another calamitous Euro 2024 own goal

Portugal have cruised through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after dismantling Turkey 3-0 in Dortmund on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez brought in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot as he reverted to a 4-3-3 after a shaky win over Czechia with three at the back.

Turkey went more defensive for the stern test of Portugal as starboy Arda Guler dropped to the bench after scoring a beauty against Georgia on Tuesday.

Portugal broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as Bernardo Silva scored his first-ever major tournament goal.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 when Samet Akaydin scored a calamitous own goal.

Akaydin did not look at where his goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was and passed it straight past him and into the goal.

Bruno Fernandes made it three in the 56th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo unselfishly squared it for his former Manchester United team-mate after beating the offside trap.

