Two clubs join Real Madrid, PSG in battle to sign Liverpool star with Reds ‘no closer to agreement’

Liverpool face mounting pressure to renew Ibrahima Konate’s contract as two new clubs have joined Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for his signature.

The Reds are hoping to avoid finding themselves in the same position as they were with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk last season.

There was speculation for most of the season that the trio could leave Liverpool this summer but only Alexander-Arnold left in the end as Salah and Van Dijk renewed at the last minute.

It would be a stressful 12 months for Liverpool fans if the Reds fail to renew Konate’s contract soon with the France international’s deal expiring next summer.

There has already been speculation that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up whether to make a move this summer or wait and try and get Konate on a free transfer.

And now Caught Offside have claimed that Barcelona and Bayern Munich ‘have also joined the race for Konate’s signature’ as the website has ‘been told that Konate is still no closer to an agreement with Liverpool over a new deal’.

Any interested club would have to pay £40m this summer to convince Liverpool to part with Konate as contract talks continue to stall.

It is understood that ‘there is simply no current indication of a positive breakthrough in negotiations’ and the four clubs interested ‘will feel confident’ at the moment that they could land Konate on a free.

However, journalist David Lynch has revealed that, after speaking to sources close to the player, ‘his priority is to renew with Liverpool’ if possible.

Lynch said on the Sports Mole YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are clearly interested aren’t they – there is no question about that! But speaking to people close to Konate, I still get the feeling that his priority is to renew with Liverpool and there are talks there, but it is kind of stuck at the moment.

“I don’t think it has reached the point of no return and the player has definitely decided he wants to go to Real Madrid, I don’t get that feeling at all.

“That’s not to say that it won’t end in that way because that possibility is 100 per cent on the table, but we are still in the moment where there is hope there will be a breakthrough.”

Lynch added: “The player is not desperate to get out of Liverpool or desperate to go to Real Madrid, it’s not that kind of situation just yet, but they will have to put a contract on the table that is attractive to the player and, as of yet, that hasn’t happened.”

And Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists he would be surprised if Konate left in a transfer this summer but it remains a “real worry” that he could leave for free.

O’Rourke told Football Insider last week: “I don’t see a move happening this summer. It would have to be a very good offer from Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to sell Konate, even though they don’t want him to run down his contract.

“You’re probably looking at over at least £40million to sell him now. I’d imagine Konate will end up staying at Liverpool this summer.

“The club will hold further talks with him to try and convince him to sign a new contract.

“So the player is in the box seat here, he can stay at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January with his contract running down as well.

“It’s a real worry for Liverpool because they’ve seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club and they don’t want to see Konate do the same.”