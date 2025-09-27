A report has detailed the two key metrics West Ham looked for on their hunt for their next manager, as they landed on Nuno Espirito Santo to succeed Graham Potter, who’s spoken out after his sacking.

The process of Potter’s sacking and replacement has been quick, if a little bit confusing. He gave his pre-match press conference for Monday’s trip to Everton, suggesting he’d be in charge for that game, but on Saturday morning, he’d been given the boot by West Ham.

It seems Nuno must have been in place by that point – reports had already suggested he was being lined up to take Potter’s place – as by Saturday afternoon, he’d been unveiled by the Hammers.

There had been reports that West Ham could put a caretaker in place until the end of the season, but that would have been very negative after only five games in the league campaign, given they need to avoid relegation, and are in the drop zone.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed the two keys they were looking for in a new manager.

They state they wanted the boss to either have a ‘bond with West Ham’ or ‘proven credentials in the league’.

As such, they state in Nuno, the fanbase has a man they can trust, who has a personality and drive that they will be able to connect to. His spell at Nottingham Forest was a very promising one, only ended due to disagreements with the owner.

However, their insider Dean Jones has revealed the timing was a surprise, with Potter undertaking his usual duties on Friday afternoon.

The likes of Joe Cole and Paul Merson have also questioned the timing of the sacking.

Potter made no reference to the timing in his statement, though, and accepted that his six wins in 25 games was not good enough to stay in a job.

“I am incredibly disappointed to be leaving West Ham United Football Club, particularly without being able to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of our journey in East London.

“I do however fully acknowledge that the results have just not been good enough up to now. Firstly, thank you to the board for offering me the opportunity to manage the team during the past 8 months.

“It was an honour and a privilege to manage such a historic club, which holds such strong values for footballing traditions and passion for the game. I’d like to thank all the staff at the club who made me feel so welcome, the playing squad and their continued efforts during my time – and lastly the fans, who have been so supportive during what has been a difficult journey at times.

“I wish the club nothing but the best of luck for the future. Thank you and goodbye for now. Come on you irons. GP X.”

