Arsenal and Andrea Berta’s summer focus may be dominated by transfer targets and big-money names, but some of their most important decisions still lie closer to home, not least the future of Ethan Nwaneri.

While links to Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak continue to swirl, Arsenal are also exploring wide options, including Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

But away from headline arrivals, Arsenal know that keeping hold of their best young talent is just as important. Progress has already been made, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel both signing new long-term deals.

Now, attention is quietly turning to Nwaneri, one of the most highly rated prospects in the country.

The teenager signed his first professional contract last year after turning 17, but that deal runs out next summer, and a new agreement has yet to be reached.

Talks are ongoing but not straightforward, with a report in The Athletic describing the such as ‘delicate’ as Arsenal try to lock in another key part of their future.

The same report in The Athletic also explains what the holdup in agreeing on a new deal is:

The delay is partly down to timing — Arsenal were not permitted to offer a long-term contract to Nwaneri until his 18th birthday in March. According to FA Law C13, “Players under the age of 18 may not sign a contract for a term longer than three years.” If Arsenal hoped to tie Nwaneri down for five years — as they have with Lewis-Skelly — they had to wait to open negotiations.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid ‘open to selling’ £77m Arsenal target with ‘suitable offer’ to seal transfer

👉 Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘new round of talks’ with Chelsea star ‘open’ to Arsenal move

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd to move for Watkins, Arsenal given Rodrygo boost

His involvement in the Euro U21 tournament has further complicated matters, with the talented youngster currently enjoying a well-earned break before reporting for pre-season training.

Arsenal have been calm about the situation, partly because Nwaneri is settled and sees a clear path at the club, but his contract is winding down, and the longer it takes to agree a new one, it’s only natural that rival clubs could show an interest.

Discussions are expected to pick up pace shortly, though there’s still work to do before any agreement is finalised.

Nwaneri’s rise has been rapid. After becoming the Premier League’s youngest-ever debutant at 15, he broke into the Arsenal first team properly last season, scoring nine goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

His highlights included a Champions League winner against Girona, a stunning strike against Manchester City, and a nomination for PFA Young Player of the Year.