Two Kroupi alternatives emerge on Tottenham radar amid £85m signing update

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have two new striker targets on their radar this summer, despite their determination to close a deal for Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi.

Roberto De Zerbi has identified Kroupi as his top target to fill the No.9 position for Spurs this coming season, with neither Richarlison or Dominic Solanke proving they can deliver goals on a consistent basis.

It’s reported that Kroupi is excited by the prospect of working under De Zerbi at Tottenham, although transfer chiefs at the north London club are realistic about the difficulty of striking a deal.

Indeed, Bournemouth have consistently maintained they do not want to lose Kroupi and continue to value him at a figure that would make him one of the most expensive young forwards in Europe.

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That figure is in the region of £85million (€100m / $114m), although there are also reports that the Cherries actually want well in excess of that price.

With that in mind, our friends over at TEAMtalk have revealed that Spurs have ‘intensified work on alternative options’ should Bournemouth refuse to soften their stance on Kroupi.

Tottenham have Kroupi backup plan

Among those names now emerging on the Spurs’ radar is Hoffenheim frontman Fisnik Asllani.

The Kosovo international reached double figures during an outstanding breakthrough Bundesliga campaign, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most highly-rated young forwards.

Asllani’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona having tracked the player for some time and RB Leipzig recently holding talks with his representatives.

The report from TEAMtalk states that Tottenham have also ‘made enquiries in recent weeks’ and are ‘keeping a close watch on the situation’.

Another player under consideration is Club Brugge attacker Nicolo Tresoldi, with the Germany youth international having enjoyed an impressive debut season in Belgium after joining from Hannover last summer. Indeed, he scored 19 goals last term to attract plenty of attention from across Europe.

The report adds that Spurs have ‘carried out background work on Tresoldi alongside several other clubs’.

North London rivals Arsenal, along with Roma, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and have all ‘made enquiries about the 21-year-old over the course of the year’, with his rapid development making him ‘one of the continent’s most sought-after young forwards’.

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But despite tracking those alternatives, Kroupi ‘remains Tottenham’s preferred option’ to lead De Zerbi’s line in the 2026/27 campaign.

Indeed, it’s claimed that Spurs have ‘not cooled their interest in any way’ and remain ‘hopeful they can persuade Bournemouth to negotiate before the transfer window closes’.