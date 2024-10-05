According to reports, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are willing to ‘seriously consider’ leaving Liverpool and join the same club next year.

Salah, Van Dijk and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold have entered the final year of their contracts and it remains to be seen whether they will commit their futures to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is being heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid as he’s reportedly been ‘contacted’ after ‘not responding to renewal proposals’.

Salah meanwhile is understood to be keen to remain at Liverpool, but a report earlier this week revealed Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to ‘offer’ him a three-year contract.

‘Salah has little interest in moving to the Arab state at this stage in his career. ‘He’d prefer to stay playing at the highest level and it’s understood PSG are willing to offer him a three-year deal to leave Anfield. ‘He’s believed to have quickly gelled with new manager Arne Slot, who sees Salah as a player to build his strike force around. ‘The Dutchman – who has won eight of his first nine games – will be desperate to retain Salah’s services. But Liverpool are unlikely to be able to match the wages which PSG or clubs in Saudi can offer.’

Despite this, a report from Caught Offside claims Salah would be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League as he is ‘already talking’ to Al-Ahli.

Al-Ahli are said to be ‘engaged in discussions’ with Salah, who is ‘refusing to rule out’ a potential transfer to the Middle East.

The Saudi Pro League side are also said to be interested in Van Dijk. The report explains.

‘Al-Ahli are also closely monitoring Reds captain, van Dijk, and regardless of whether they’re able to secure Salah or not, they’re open to making a move for the Dutch defender. ‘Sources note that the plan is to offer both players a three-year contract with the option of another year, should both parties be happy with the arrangement.’

‘Should their current negotiations with Liverpool fall through, it’s been said that both players are prepared to seriously consider a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. ‘It’s also worth noting that Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad also continue to be linked with Salah, indicating a growing interest in bringing another ‘poster boy’ to the league.’

Arne Slot’s side have set a record this season as they have won eight of their first nine games across all competitions. The Dutchman is “hoping to do more special things”.

“I’m hoping to do more special things than winning eight out of nine games,” Slot said.

“You will probably never reach perfection. You are always aiming for perfection but you will never reach this.

“We can improve, we have to improve. That is clear. But there are also a lot of positives to take from tonight and from the other games.

“But there was a spell in the game where we didn’t control. They were threatening us more than I would like to see. But again, this is normal.

“For most parts of the game we controlled, we had more ball possession, but they threatened us.”