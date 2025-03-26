Manchester United have been tipped to get rid of two big-money flops accused of “disrespecting” the Premier League giants.

A huge overhaul is expected at Man Utd this summer as they are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season.

Unfortunately for United, they are working with a limited budget and need to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for signings.

Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are prime candidates to bring in cash as they are currently on loan at Real Betis, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Commenting on the futures of these three players, ex-United forward Louis Saha admitted he would only like to see Rashford return to Old Trafford.

“Rashford, yes. I don’t think Antony. I don’t know if it’s true or not, but what he said and what he’s done, with the lack of respect, I don’t see love,” Saha said.

READ: Man City FFP: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline



“So I don’t think it’s likely. It’s the same for Sancho. The kind of problem a manager has is that you have to actually maintain a team focus, you need those two or three players to come and really engage the right way, approach their game the right way, not for only one or two months.

“They really have to understand what has been done here for the time that they were not there.

“So I doubt they stay because when they had the opportunity in the camp, it was too much ego or not enough adaptation. People need to adapt to a situation.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd given windfall boost with Mason Greenwood at risk of being sold amid new deadline

👉 Souness slams Man Utd’s ‘atrocious’ £25m transfer mistake amid ‘industrial scale mismanagement’

👉 Chelsea set for Jadon Sancho exit as ‘transfer request’ revelation points towards one destination

Man Utd are also languishing in the bottom half of our open-play goals Premier League table and will surely look to sign a new striker this summer.

Saha has explained why they must prioritise Harry Kane and/or Victor Osimhen this summer.

“I think I really like Osimhen. When you mention Gyokeres and Mateta, they are possibilities,” Saha added.

“Mateta is a French guy, so I would always like to favour the French guy. Amorim needs top quality players not just ones that are in form.

“Now, they need players who are really established at the top level, that they’re primed to improve and make another step up. You need guys who will give guaranteed goals.

“I’m not saying Mateta and Gyokeres can’t do that, but right now, it’s not established. And we’ve seen a few players being in good form, signing for Manchester United and not performing, and not being able to actually get the standard we expected to play with.

“For that strategy, they’re crying out for someone like Harry Kane, in the calibre of Harry Kane, that it’s known that he scores 30 goals a season, makes 20 assists. This is guaranteed.”