Two Man Utd striker targets prove huge decline as ex-Tottenham star told to snub transfer – ‘stay away’

It has been claimed that two Manchester United striker targets “show how far they’ve fallen”, and another player has been told to “stay away”.

Man Utd are coming off a potentially massive win as they battled back from behind to beat Roma 3-2 on Tuesday night.

However, this may only paper over the cracks at Old Trafford because the Red Devils currently sit 17th in the Premier League table and head coach Michael Carrick remains under huge pressure.

United are expected to enter the market for a new striker in the winter transfer window because they need more cover in the absence of Benjamin Sesko, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney mooted as potential additions.

“It shows how far they’ve fallen…”

However, former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne thinks these targets prove how far Man Utd have fallen.

“Calvert-Lewin is in really good form. Man United had the opportunity to sign him before he went to Leeds, but lacked the foresight and recruitment vision to do so,” Dunne told Snabbare.

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“Now he’s older and back in the England squad, they’re looking at him again.

“It shows how far they’ve fallen that they’re looking at players like Ivan Toney and Calvert-Lewin as short-term gap fills. They should be going after the best strikers in the world. While both are good players, neither is the long-term answer for Man United.

“Man United are a counter-attacking team that needs fast players to get in behind, whereas those two are more target men. United aren’t looking in the right areas for the right players.”

“They can sign as many forwards as they like, but until they fix their defense, they won’t progress.”

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Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott, who joined Real Betis in the summer, has also been mooted as an option, but Dunne thinks he should snub a potential move to Man Utd.

“Troy Parrott to Man Utd? If you’re a young striker trying to make a name for yourself, Man United is not the place to be right now,” Dunne added.

“Staying away was a wise decision. Betis spent over £20m on him, so they will give him the time and opportunities to succeed.

“In England, a £25m or £30m signing is just another player, and you can get tossed aside quickly.

“If he’s happy and enjoying himself at Betis, he should stay. The goals will come and he’ll become a key player for them.”

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