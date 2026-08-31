Two more Liverpool signings imminent as £123m Barcola deal officially announced

Liverpool have completed the signing of France international forward Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee worth up to £123million (€143m / $166m), and it looks like more additions will arrive before Tuesday’s deadline.

FSG have snapped up the 23-year-old attacker for an initial £106m plus a further £17m in potential add-ons, which is some way short of the £145m PSG were initially demanding for his signature.

Barcola has penned a five-year contract to become the fifth new arrival at Liverpool this summer, following the captures of winger Victor Munoz and defenders Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

“It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play,” Barcola said.

“I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life.

“It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that’s why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it.”

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Barcola will wear the number 29 shirt at Anfield and is expected to be the club’s first-choice left-winger, although he does have the ability to play across the forward line.

The former PSG star scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 49 games in all competitions for the French giants last season, as they secured back-to-back Ligue 1 and Champions League titles.

The fee Liverpool have agreed to pay also includes covering a solidarity payment PSG owe Lyon as part of the deal that took Barcola move to Paris three years ago.

Van Dijk welcomes Barcola as Liverpool make more moves

Meanwhile, Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk, speaking about the imminent capture of Barcola after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, revealed that the lure of moving to Anfield is too good to turn down.

The Dutchman said: “He’s a good player, that’s the only thing I can say.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that a club like Liverpool is very attractive to very good players. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We all know that we’re going through a little bit of a transition.

“You either want to be a part of it or you don’t. The window is open until Tuesday, right? Let’s see what happens.

“He’s a player with pace. I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea. If he comes here then he will be welcomed with open arms. Until it’s official [it is now!] there’s no point speaking about it.

READ: The 20 most expensive forwards ever: Barcola only scrapes into the top ten

“It’s about continuing to push each other. The manager said before the weekend what he wants from our front three or four – to give everything and then if we have to bring someone else on to finish the job he’ll do so. We need each other to be successful.

“Adding quality to the squad always makes a difference. Let’s see what the next few days brings. After Tuesday we have to fight for everything with no regrets.”

In terms of those further additions, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that KRC Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brugmans is ‘undergoing his medical’ ahead of a summer switch to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Romano has also given the ‘here we go’ for Liverpool to sign Saint-Etienne attacker Djylian N’Guessan before Tuesday’s deadline.