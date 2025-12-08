Two top Liverpool transfer targets ‘worried’ by Salah crisis with ’emergency meeting’ underway

Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi have been linked with January moves to Anfield.

Two top Liverpool targets are now reportedly doubting their potential January moves to Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s extraordinary outburst.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday with Liverpool now winning just four of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot left Salah on the bench for the third consecutive match with Salah underperforming this season by his standards.

Salah has not been alone in his poor displays this campaign and the Egypt international claimed after the Leeds clash that “someone doesn’t want me in the club”.

The Liverpool forward also revealed that his relationship with Slot is now broken, he told reporters: “I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship.

READ: Liverpool are ‘PR creation’ as Salah walks alone like Trent…

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will.

“It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don’t get it. It’s like I’m being thrown more under the bus. I don’t think I’m the problem. I have done so much for this club.

“I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ’emergency meeting’ today as interim manager ‘ready to step in’ to replace Arne Slot

👉 Liverpool: ‘Most likely’ Salah transfer revealed as FSG ‘to accept offer in January’ for another Reds star

👉 Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?

When asked if he’d already played his last game for Liverpool, Salah added: “In football you never know. I don’t accept this situation. I have done so much for this club.

“There’s no relationship between us [Salah and Slot]. It was very good relationship and now all of a sudden there is no relationship.”

And now Caught Offside claim that Salah’s Liverpool team-mates are ‘in disbelief over his recent actions’ as they look to get their season back on track.

The report adds: ‘Sources suggest this could explain why Arne Slot opted for Andy Robertson as vice captain instead of Salah. Robertson, despite being dropped from the first team, has remained silent, adding to the tension.

‘Liverpool’s transfer team are now worried that January targets Marc Guéhi & Antoine Semenyo might delay or change their minds moving to Liverpool due to the crisis at the club. An emergency meeting is currently underway to address the fallout between Slot and Salah, with Slot’s future hanging in the balance.’