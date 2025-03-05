Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on securing the signature of the ‘next Cole Palmer’

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is reportedly drawing significant attention from top Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as the frontrunners for his signature.

The 19-year-old has been one of the standout performers in a tough season for Southampton, despite the club’s imminent relegation to the Championship.

Dibling, who is highly regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in English football, has impressed with his direct attacking style, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 28 appearances this season. His performances have earned comparisons to players like Cole Palmer,

Former England player Dion Dublin notably compared both Dibling and Chelsea star Palmer, adding to the 19-year-old’s hype.

“Do you know what it is? I don’t want to put any pressure on him, but he plays his game like Cole Palmer, doesn’t he?”

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham, who are currently facing a disappointing campaign, are eager to bolster their squad this summer, and Dibling has become a key target. While Southampton has reportedly set a price tag of £50 million for the winger, Spurs believe the price could drop if the Saints are relegated.

The north London club is confident they can secure a deal for Dibling, especially with Southampton’s financial pressures post-relegation.

Despite Southampton’s struggles, Dibling’s individual form has been a highlight, and his rapid rise has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Aston Villa.

However, Tottenham are reportedly in pole position to sign the young winger, with talks expected to intensify once Southampton’s relegation is confirmed.

Dibling’s ability to operate on both wings could provide valuable depth for Spurs, who have faced injury woes and a lack of goals this season.

With record signing Dominic Solanke struggling and sidelined with injury, Dibling could be a smart addition to Tottenham’s attack. Additionally, he could eventually serve as a long-term replacement for Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, whose contract is set to expire in 2026.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Dibling’s next move, and Tottenham appear well-placed to secure his services, despite growing competition.