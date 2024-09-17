UCL-winning Chelsea outcast on radar of Ipswich is ‘open-minded’ to transfer

Ben Chilwell is open-minded to a move away from Chelsea, with Ipswich courting him

Ben Chilwell is reportedly on the radar of Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Ipswich, and is ‘open-minded’ to a transfer as his fall from grace continues three years after winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

Chilwell signed for the Blues from Leicester in 2020, and won the Champions League with them the following year. He has racked up 106 Chelsea appearances, scoring nine goals and assisting 12.

While he was once a very important asset, under Enzo Maresca, that’s no longer the case. Chilwell was a member of the new manager’s ‘bomb squad’ of players who were pushed away from the first team while transfers were sought this summer.

Chilwell was unable to secure a move away this summer, unlike others such as Raheem Sterling, leading him to be reintegrated to the squad, but it now seems he’s willing to make a move.

According to The Sun, Chilwell is concerned about a lack of game time, and is now ‘open-minded’ to a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

Two sides have emerged with a view to taking him on board in January.

Indeed, the report states that Crystal Palace and Ipswich are both tracking him and ‘could make a move’ for the left-back in the winter.

They are said to be on red alert amid Chilwell’s stance on leaving Chelsea. The Blues are, again, said to be keen on exploring the option of letting him leave, despite the fact he has returned to first-team training.

The left-back is yet to play a game this season, though that could change, with Maresca recently suggesting things could be turned around.

As such, there is a chance that by the time January comes, the Blues no longer want to ship him out. But given he played just 13 league games last season due to injury, and Maresca was eager to get rid in the summer, Chilwell will likely have to perform very well to secure his place in the Chelsea squad.

