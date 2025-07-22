Proposed changes would give VAR the power to look at corners and second yellows.

A UEFA chief has described proposed changes to football’s rules as “hard to tolerate” as the sport’s biggest continental body clashes with IFAB.

The International Football Association Board, or IFAB, is expected to receive proposals from an unnamed party to increase the involvement of VAR in the game as well as change rules surrounding penalties.

Primarily, VAR could now intervene to determine if corners were awarded correctly as well as being able to review second yellow cards.

One of the more radical proposals focused on penalties and suggested that a spot kick in game should be treated the same as a shoot-out, i.e if the goalkeeper saves it, the ball becomes dead rather than allowing the taker a rebound attempt.

UEFA though are said to be ‘strongly opposed’ to this idea according to the Times. A source told the British newspaper that increasing the VAR’s interference would be ‘hard to tolerate’ while the penalty idea was a ‘no go.’

The European body is also said to be unhappy with IFAB’s decision to push through rule changes without consultation. Earlier this year, the lawmakers announced that a corner would now be awarded should a goalkeeper hold onto the ball for longer than eight seconds.

The new changes will be first proposed at IFAB’s business meeting in November before being voted on at the AGM the following March. If approved, they will come into effect for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Supporters of the changes believe elements like ensuring corners are correct would ensure goals are fairly scored but critics are concerned that VAR is becoming increasingly involved. When it comes to bookings, the Times suggest some have said it would be a slippery slope leading to VAR analysing all bookings, despite it being an objective choice.

IFAB board members are also said to be reluctant to agree to changes to VAR that would cause significant delays and would want any new decisions to be taken by video officials in a matter of seconds.

IFAB is made up of the four British associations, who have a vote each, as well as FIFA who have four votes. New rule changes need at least six votes to be passed.

One pundit not in favour of the rule changes was Alan Brazil who was his usual calm self when he described the idea as “baloney.”

“The change in the penalty rule, the goalkeeper saves it and you can’t knock the rebound in, what a… Who has made that up? Baloney!” Brazil said on talkSPORT.

“Someone’s getting paid for this, by the way, a lot of money, these changes to the rules. What a load of tosh!”

