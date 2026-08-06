UEFA have told Gianni Infantino than his apology “changes nothing” and the FIFA president still does not have the “faith” of the European body.

Infantino caused a massive stir when he announced plans to sell off part of FIFA. It would have created a division which was responsible for the running of major tournaments, such as the World Cup – and conveniently made him a lot of money.

Those plans were heavily shot down across the footballing world, leading Infantino to reverse plans just days later.

It was met with an angry UEFA statement, as well as the potential of a boycott from World Cup competitions from a lot of countries.

Infantino has since apologised, a statement reading: “We acknowledge mistakes were made in the process of the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

“It was certainly not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and it should have been handled differently. We acknowledge that errors were also made after the proposal was leaked to media.

“We sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again. With this in mind, we will conduct a necessary review, and a report will be presented to the FIFA Council at its next scheduled meeting.”

But UEFA has hit back, telling Infantino that now means nothing to them.

Their statement reads: “UEFA’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to their non participation in Fifa competitions.

“First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

“These conditions have not been met.

“UEFA made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino’s presidency. That position holds.

“Yesterday’s announcement that some people employed by the Fifa president (and whose careers depend on his favour) agree with him changes nothing.”

UEFA still threatening boycott

What that statement means is, essentially, UEFA could still boycott future competitions if Infantino remains at the helm of FIFA, attempting to push him out before they return.

UEFA’s countries are also, obviously, not expected to back Infantino’s re-election as FIFA president in March 2027.

Infantino is seeking a fourth term, but without UEFA’s countries behind him, he’ll be without 55 crucial votes.

At least 106 of the 211 FIFA members must vote yes for a majority, and with other countries joining UEFA in going against Infantino, his bid to keep his job looks to be on the ropes.

READ MORE: FA to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino as all 55 UEFA nations expected to support boycott