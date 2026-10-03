The Nations League top scorers feature the usual suspects – Haaland, Mbappe, Ronaldo and co – alongside some less familiar names.

No Harry Kane among the top ten. The Three Lions captain is one behind a Luxembourg midfielder. Because he has scored precisely zero proper goals for England.

Here are the top ten goalscorers ever in the Nations League…

1) Erling Haaland (Norway) – 22 goals

Norway’s record goalscorer has 22 goals in 19 Nations League appearances among 65 goals in 58 games in all competitions. Just a ridiculous centre-forward. Who may be up for grabs very soon.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 15

Fifteen goals in 21 appearances puts Ronaldo in second. For now. Because the Portugal star has taken his bat and ball home again.

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3) Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) – 15

The Serbia striker, now playing his club football in Qatar, was the highest goalscorer in the first edition of the Nations League in 2019, then shared the honour with Haaland in 2023.

4) Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) – 14

The veteran Fenerbahce striker has 33 goals in 70 appearances during over a decade in the Kosovo side. Muriqi, now his nation’s captain, has scored his 14 goals in 22 Nations League games.

5) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 13

The Belgium striker may be struggling to get in Mark van Bommel’s XI during the current break, but Lukaku has a goal per game in the Nations League.

6) Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden) – 12

Two goals so far in two Group B wins during this current break takes the Arsenal striker to a dozen in 13 Nations League games, building on nine goals in six games through 2024 in Group C.

7) Kylian Mbappe (France) – 10

Mbappe’s hopes of using this Nations League break to cap off his Ballon d’Or pursuit were scuppered by a knee injury less than an hour into the first game of Zinedine Zidane’s France reign. Ten goals in 22 appearances actually sounds sub-par for another ridiculous striker.

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8) Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 9

The Bosnia legend, now 40, brings down the curtain on his international career in the Nations League tie versus Sweden as he looks to add to nine goals in 19 appearances in the competition so far, and 73 goals for his country in total.

9) Christian Eriksen (Denmark) – 9

Denmark’s record appearance holder, with 151 caps, has nine goals in 23 Nations League appearances as he looks for a new club closer to home after recently leaving Wolfsburg.

10) Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) – 9

More than half of the Serbia-born attacking midfielder’s international goals have come in his 26 Nations League appearances. Sinani is currently playing in Serie B for Sampdoria having played for Norwich, Huddersfield and Wigan in the EFL.