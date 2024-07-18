Manchester United have reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who would cost around £51million.

The Red Devils mean business in the transfer market, agreeing deals for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro.

Erik ten Hag’s side want to sign another centre-back after Yoro and also a new midfielder, though one or two are expected to have to leave for that to happen.

Two bids have been rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Premier League club holding out for £70million.

Another centre-back Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are interested in signing is Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Ratcliffe is eager to improve the squad and the signings of Yoro and Zirkzee are a real statement of intent.

Next up on the agenda for Man Utd appears to be Ugarte as Ten Hag looks to improve his midfield, a position his side looked very weak last season.

PSG paid €60m (£51m) for Ugarte last summer and are believed to be asking for a similar fee with Man Utd keen.

The Uruguayan appears to be Ten Hag’s top midfield target with Scott McTominay – who came through the club’s youth academy – and Casemiro being linked with an exit.

The latter has caught the eye of clubs in Saudi Arabia, while McTominay has been the subject of a bid from Fulham, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a midfielder will have to leave for Ugarte to be signed after agreeing personal terms with the 23-year-old.

It is claimed that Ugarte is ‘keen’ on the move even though the Red Devils can not offer Champions League football.

There has not been a bid from Man Utd yet with ‘club-to-club talks continuing’.

Man Utd are boosted by Ugarte having the same agent as Yoro, Jorges Mendes.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Manuel Ugarte. Contract terms discussed, player keen on moving to United even without Champions League football.

“Club-to-club talks continue with PSG, as more clubs also inquired. Same agent as Leny Yoro: Jorge Mendes.”

Romano later added that Man Utd are “working on outgoings with Casemiro or Scott McTominay to make room for new midfielder”.

The Premier League giants have been boosted by interest from Galatasaray in McTominay.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Turkish giants ‘have not given up’ on signing the Scotland man.

Plettenberg states that Man Utd’s asking price is currently too steep for Galatasaray.

He wrote on X: “Been told that @GalatasaraySK have not yet given up hope on Scott McTominay! The 27 y/o is the preferred solution for their central midfield.

“Galatasaray have the feeling that he is open to a move to their club and there are serious chances. Therefore, Gala have also initiated talks with Manchester United. The clubs remain in contact.

“However, #MUFC are still demanding around €30m, which is still too much for them. Contract valid until 2025.”

