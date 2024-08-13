Man Utd ‘closer’ to Ratcliffe’s fifth signing as PSG ‘lower demands’ after banishing £51m star

Manchester United are getting ‘closer’ to signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Uruguay.

Erik ten Hag’s side are desperate to bring in a new midfielder after completing the signings Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Both players are expected to be announced as Man Utd players in the coming hours and will be Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s third and fourth summer signings after landing Leny Yoro from Lille and Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Despite being on the brink of losing his job in May, Ten Hag is now being backed by the club’s new co-owner Ratcliffe, who has invested £88million with another £60m to be paid to Bayern for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

It is a big display of faith from the British billionaire, who is reportedly keen on bringing in Ugarte from PSG as well.

Man Utd and PSG have been in talks for several weeks now and on Sunday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said the Red Devils would refuse to pay “crazy money” for the Uruguayan international and have a list of alternatives.

One alternative is believed to be Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, while the Premier League giants are yet to decide if they want to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently from Fiorentina after an underwhelming loan spell in 2023/24.

PSG reportedly want £51m for Ugarte and it is unclear how much Man Utd are willing to pay. All we know is that it is not that much.

Romano confirmed on Tuesday that PSG no longer have the 23-year-old in their plans and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is currently in England to negotiate a deal with Man Utd.

It all depends on the French champions, who must lower their asking price if a deal is to be agreed. Though, this is Man Utd after all; they will probably lose their patience and pay £51m.

Man Utd ‘closer’ to signing midfielder after PSG ‘lower demands’

With Mendes in England to negotiate with Ten Hag’s side, reports from Uruguay state that Ugarte is ‘closer’ to signing for Man Utd.

There is high praise for Ugarte in his home country, where it is stated that he was Uruguay’s ‘most outstanding’ performer at this summer’s Copa America.

A transfer agreement got closer over the weekend and PSG are believed to be ‘lowering their demands’, with Ugarte ‘pushing’ to join Man Utd.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the former Sporting midfielder, with a fee the only hurdle left to overcome. Quite an important one, to be fair.

Reports elsewhere claim that Ugarte was left out of PSG training on Tuesday as Luis Enrique tries to push him out of the club.

Indeed, reports in France claim that the Uruguayan joined Nordi Mukiele and Danilo Pereira in missing training.

