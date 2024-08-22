Man Utd: Romano reveals Ratcliffe’s fifth signing ‘close’ after ‘positive meeting’ with Euro giants

Man Utd are reportedly in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte only joined PSG in 2023 but is available this summer, with Man Utd extremely keen on signing him.

The Parisiens spent £51million to sign him from Portuguese giants Sporting and are only willing to sell if that figure is met.

They have been in talks with the Red Devils for several weeks now, with PSG reportedly holding an interest in Jadon Sancho, though a swap deal is unlikely to materialise.

Ugarte is not training with the PSG first team amidst uncertainty over his future at the club and he was unsurprisingly not included in their Ligue 1 opening fixture last Friday.

He did play 37 times across all competitions last season, starting 21 times in the French top flight and five times in the Champions League, helping his side reach the last four of the competition having played a whopping 23 minutes in the knockout stage.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique is evidently not a huge fan of the 23-year-old, who is open to joining Man Utd this summer.

With the Premier League giants unwilling to pay PSG’s £51m asking price, it has been reported that a loan deal including an obligation to buy could be struck.

Man Utd have been reluctant to agree to those terms as the buy clause will likely still be £51m, however, it looks like Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his transfer team have finally caved.

Man Utd ‘close’ to signing Ugarte from PSG – Fabrizio Romano

According to various reports, including from Fabrizio Romano, a full agreement between the two clubs is close.

Indeed, Romano says Man Utd are willing to ‘proceed with a loan and obligation to buy’ after the latest meeting with PSG went well.

Romano adds that the Erik ten Hag’s side are not weighing up a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson as an alternative.

The Italian transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are now close to getting Manu Ugarte deal done! As revealed last week, MUFC want to proceed with loan + obligation to buy and meeting with PSG was positive.

‘No bids for Ederson — Man Utd want Ugarte, details being discussed. Deal at final stages.’

Man Utd have completed four signings in Ratcliffe’s first summer as co-owner, bringing in Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, as well as Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Lille teenager Leny Yoro.

Ratcliffe is showing plenty of ambition in his early days at Old Trafford, spending around £150m on four new faces and hoping to make Ugarte his fifth addition of the 2024 summer transfer window.

