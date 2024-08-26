Man Utd target four transfers as Ratcliffe ‘makes progress’ on fifth summer signing

Man Utd have reportedly ‘made progress’ in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte and are ‘looking to sell’ three players to fund the signing.

Ugarte is currently the Red Devils’ top transfer target as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his fifth signing of the summer transfer window, his first at the club.

The Uruguayan midfielder could join fellow new signings Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui at Man Utd.

Teenager Yoro suffered a metatarsal injury in pre-season and might have to wait until November to make his competitive debut, while Zirkzee and De Ligt have come off the bench in the club’s opening two Premier League fixtures.

Mazraoui, meanwhile, has started right-back in both matches, a 1-0 win over Fulham and 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘gone by Christmas’ and Man City should receive five 20-point deductions

👉 Premier League sack race: Ten Hag only second behind doomed Chelsea boss Maresca

Erik ten Hag is desperate for a new holding midfielder and PSG have made Ugarte available.

The 23-year-old has been omitted from the matchday squad in both of PSG’s Ligue 1 encounters in 2024/25 and can reportedly leave for £51million, which the French champions paid to sign him from Sporting last year.

Ugarte started 27 times across all competitions last season but is now out of Luis Enrique’s plans, though the club are not budging on their valuation.

There has been talk of a loan including an obligation to buy, which could fit Man Utd with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules on the mind of every owner.

Man Utd want to complete four transfers this week

The Manchester Evening News has the latest on the Red Devils’ pursuit of Ugarte, with three sales likely to help.

Indeed, Ratcliffe’s ‘provisional intention is to make one signing and sell three players ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline’ and ‘have made progress’ in their attempts to land Ugarte.

It is claimed that signing Ugarte permanently ‘is contingent on the departure of Scott McTominay’ as they ‘cannot finance a permanent deal’ at this moment in time, meaning a loan is more likely.

McTominay has been strongly linked with Serie A side Napoli and is apparently ‘inching closer’ to joining them, though Man Utd have not accepted an offer as they ‘hold out for £25m’.

Regardless, ‘the deal is expected to be concluded’.

Another sale Man Utd would like to come to fruition involves Juventus target Jadon Sancho, who is also being linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Finally, Hannibal Mejbri could leave the club this week amid ‘interest from Burnley’.

Out of contract next year, Mejbri will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1 and Man Utd essentially have five days to get a transfer fee for him.

The report adds: ‘United’s preference is for straight sales unless a loan deal would help them comply with profitability and sustainability calculations.’

👉 READ NEXT: The Premier League: boring, over-hyped, self-satisfied, predictable and often just quite simply bad