James Maddison has told a fan to “shut up” after the Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder was accused of “taking the p*ss”.

Maddison and his Tottenham teammates have been criticised for their performances in certain matches this season as Ange Postecoglou‘s side have insisted on taking two steps back after one step forward.

Last month, Tottenham’s emphatic 4-0 win against Man City at the Etihad was mooted as a turning point for the North London outfit, but they have reverted to type after this match.

Since this victory, Spurs have only won two of their last ten matches in all competitions. They are winless in three Premier League games and gave up their lead late on against Wolves in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Maddison has eight goals and five assists in his 26 appearances this season but he’s been given a rest in recent matches as he’s made cameo appearances off the bench against Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Tottenham’s poor form has made Postecoglou the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked. Despite this, Maddison and teammate Brennan Johnson dared to attend the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace a few hours after the draw to Wolves.

Naturally, this did not sit well with some empty-headed Spurs supporters who are against players having a social life amidst a poor run.

Commenting on Maddison’s Instagram post, a fan wrote: “You taking the p*ss? The form we’re in and you go to the darts? Unacceptable.”

To which, Maddison responded: “Shut up u wally [with laughing face emoji].”

Speaking after the 2-2 draw against Wolves, Postecoglou suggested fatigue was a reason for the “disappointing outcome” for Spurs.

“It’s a disappointing outcome. Obviously we went a goal down but after that I felt we controlled the game. It wasn’t easy always to get openings but we did look pretty threatening every time we did get forward,” Postecoglou admitted.

“We scored a couple of goals, we obviously missed the penalty and then second half, I just thought we had some really big moments to kill the game off.

“They weren’t really creating much, I mean I think Fraser had one save to make with his feet, that was about it. You felt we kind of needed that third goal and obviously they score at the end and you’re kind of left with a disappointing outcome, but it’s not through the want of trying.

“It’s obvious, you know, the lads are fairly fatigued, especially in that front third, we’re not as sharp as we can be, which is understandable because we’re asking a lot of a sort of small core group of players and, as I said, it’s not for the want of trying and they’re trying to get the outcomes for us.”