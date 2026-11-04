Unai Emery in ‘advanced talks’ after deciding between Man Utd and Aston Villa

Unai Emery is in ‘advanced talks’ over a new Aston Villa deal in a huge blow to Manchester United as they seek a replacement for Michael Carrick.

Pressure eased slightly on Carrick on Tuesday thanks to Man Utd’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Roma in the Champions League, but he’s still widely expected to be sacked during the upcoming international break.

Ironically given the Red Devils’ interest in Emery, Aston Villa on Sunday could be Carrick’s last game in charge of the club.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd directors Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell (if he’s still at the club) will have to look elsewhere in their search for a new manager amid interest in ex-Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to The Telegraph.

It’s claimed Emery is now ‘on the verge of signing a new contract at Aston Villa in a move to kill off any interest in the head coach from Manchester United’.

Emery, who has won the Europa League and led Villa into the Champions League twice since signing on as manager with the Villans in relegation peril four years ago, engaged in talks with club chairman Nassef Sawiris on Wednesday.

In a statement the club said: ‘Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club’s future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project.

‘The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club’s Chairman and Unai Emery alongside President of Football Operations Roberto Olabe and Director of Football Operations Damián Vidagany.

‘The discussions focused on jointly planning the club’s long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery based on the shared ambitions and common goal to reach excellency and keep growing during the next years.

‘The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements.’

The report adds that ‘both Vidagany and Olabe are also in talks over contract extensions’.

Olabe played a major role in Villa’s excellent recruitment over the summer, when six of their starting XI from the Europa League final in May were sold and replaced by players like Nicolas Jackson, Ibrahim Mbaye and Johan Manzambi, who have started to kick into gear after a slow start to the season.

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