Unai Emery says Aston Villa “have improved” after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

It’s difficult to argue with Emery, considering Aston Villa actually scored a goal and led a match for the first time this season against Brentford on Tuesday night.

The Villans remain goalless in the Premier League and sit 19th with two points from their opening four games and pressure on Emery is growing. He’s a determined guy, though.

“We have improved things. We have to build a team again to be as strong as possible in our structure and get new players to adapt as soon as possible.”

Yes, scoring a goal is undoubtedly an improvement after four games out of four without a goal.

Emery is correct that new players need to adapt, but you would assume that there’s been a big squad overhaul over the summer, which isn’t the case. This is almost the team that got Villa into the Champions League in 2023/24.

The Carabao Cup fixture was definitely used to bed in some new signings, with Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott, and Evann Guessand supporting January arrival Donyell Malen. Marco Bizot also started, though goalkeepers are different.

Against Brentford in the Premier League on August 23, Emery’s starting XI was: Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins. We’re not buying what you’re selling, Unai…

“We played 90 minutes in good balance to dominate and to try to create chances and perform the things we need. We scored one goal and we drew. The penalties we lost – a little bit disappointing – but we have our way.

“Our way now is to try and build a team as soon as possible in the structure we want to get, strong defensively and offensively, with players knowing each other and getting combinations. We have to accept the result and keep going.”

Statistically, Tuesday’s match was a lot closer than Villa’s league defeat at Brentford, clearly shifted by the scoreline as Keith Andrews had a lead to hold onto from the 12th minute in the Premier League clash. Realistically, Brentford’s different mentality contributed to a “good balance”.

Building a new structure and team becomes relevant with wholesale changes, but we can’t see Sancho and Guessand starting at Sunderland on Sunday. It will be closer to the Brentford league game with Kamara back from injury and Watkins/Rogers obviously set to start.

“There is a lot of work to do. A lot of matches. A lot of practice. A lot of combinations possible. We have possibilities with Kamara, Onana, [Andres] Garcia, [Ross] Barkley. In the offensive positions, we need to get Sancho fit and get Elliott adapted to us. Today, [Victor] Lindelof was injured. I think we have a lot of work to do.”

There certainly is a lot of work to do. Yet again, though, Emery is focusing on players who won’t be regular starters and can be eased in through their substitute appearances, which is nothing out of the ordinary. A supposed transition is being used as an excuse for some awful performances.

“The way we will do for the next weeks: we must improve, compete, and get results. After Saturday at Everton and today, drawing again and today scoring a goal, we are watching some improvement – but not enough. A lot of things, I think, will be positive in the next weeks.”

Baby steps, Unai.

“We scored one goal and now we need to win. We need to perform better and increase the level, which some players will add to the squad.

“I have all my confidence with my players, but we have to play matches, to practice and get better in different things. Today, we did one step forward in a lot of things being positive.”

Baby. Steps. Scoring two goals would be amazing. That could help Villa win a football match. Maybe.

“Of course, the result is not good, but we have to continue in our way and carry on everything we are doing, trying to adapt as soon as possible.”

No. Don’t carry on everything you’re doing. That’s a terrible idea. Maybe try and remember how good you guys were last season and especially the season before.

