Unai Emery ‘commits future’ to Aston Villa, who see him as ‘their version of Sir Alex Ferguson’

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has agreed a new contract at the club until 2027, according to David Ornstein.

The 52-year-old left Villarreal to join the Premier League club in November 2022.

He has taken charge of 77 matches, 50 of which have come this season with the Villans in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League, where they will face Olympiacos.

They are the strong favourites to win that competition and are currently fourth in the Premier League, meaning Champions League qualification is very possible.

Emery has been linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich in recent weeks but it looks like he has no interest in joining the Bundesliga giants or replacing Jurgen Norbert Klopp.

According to The Athletic correspondent Ornstein, the Spaniard has agreed to sign a new three-year contract at Villa Park.

Having decided to ‘commit his future’ to the Midlands club, Emery has ‘ended any speculation’.

Villa are clearly ambitious as owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are ‘certain he can become the club’s version of Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson’.

Emery’s current deal is set to expire in 2026, so has only extended for a further year, though Villa want to sit down with him at the end of the season to agree to even longer terms.

Emery has an outstanding record as Villa boss. He is the only manager in their history to boast a win percentage greater than 50% (57.1%).

After he guided the Villans to a seventh-placed finish last season, Villa have kicked on this term and are in pole position to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

They are sixth points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who have two games in hand, and are managing their tough Thursday-Sunday schedule well.

Villa play Chelsea on Saturday night, where they could move nine points clear of Spurs, who play Arsenal on Sunday.

