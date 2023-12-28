Unai Emery ‘exposed’ as ‘vulnerable’ Aston Villa slammed for lack of ‘cleverness’ vs Man Utd

Journalist Ian Ladyman believes Aston Villa showed they are “vulnerable” against Manchester United and there was a “lack of cleverness” from an Unai Emery side, who were “exposed.”

Villa have been one of the standout sides in the Premier League this season. They’re third in the league – above last season’s Champions Manchester City – having been relegation candidates just over a year ago.

Only City have scored more than them, which highlights just how dangerous the Villans are at the moment. However, they lost 3-2 to Manchester United last time out, and Ladyman believes that uncovered some defensive cracks.

“The Villa performance was interesting. They were 2-0 up early, couldn’t hold on,” Ladyman said on It’s All Kicking Off.

“And the Unai Emery high line, high defensive line – I’m not going to put it in the same category as the Ange Postecoglou high defensive line against Chelsea a few weeks ago.

“[The defeat] made Villa look very vulnerable and they did prove to be vulnerable. United created chances, scored goals, all by putting balls over the top through the channels to their quick players.

“I was just expecting a little bit more cleverness from an Emery team in trying to defend that lead. I just wonder if there’s a chink in the armor that’s been exposed there.”

Indeed, at 2-0 up inside half an hour, Villa could have dropped off slightly to ensure they weren’t vulnerable to be countered, but they kept playing the same way they have all season, which has generally brought success.

The contention of Chris Sutton was that there’s no reason they shouldn’t do that given that tactic has served them well so far this campaign.

“My view on this – I think you’re being harsh on Unai Emery, and I do for the simple reason that he’s played the same way all season,” Sutton said.

“The reason they have a high line is to make the spaces narrower and smaller. He would be expecting his defensive players when those balls are going in behind to read, to simply read the play better and not to react, to be proactive and to read the game better and it’s as simple as that.

“But what’s worked for them all season, you know, he’s not going to change the way that he is playing.”

