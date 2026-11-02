Fabrizio Romano drops huge update on Unai Emery to Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa have no intention whatsoever of losing Unai Emery to Manchester United either now or at the end of the season.

Man Utd are still backing Carrick as the first-team manager, despite the team not winning any of their last nine matches in all competitions.

The 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend has left Man Utd just a place above the Premier League relegation zone, and that too only on goal difference.

Man Utd are planning to stick with Carrick until the international break at least.

However, Man Utd co-owners INEOS are keeping tabs on potential replacements, and that includes Unai Emery of Aston Villa.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Man Utd admire Emery, who has transformed Villa and has made them regulars in the Champions League.

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Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “The likes of Conte, Nagelsmann, Howe, you would imagine could be appointed at pretty short notice.

“So, I don’t think you would need great negotiations in that sense.

“But with Unai Emery, who definitely has admirers at Manchester United, why wouldn’t you like him? He’s under contract at Aston Villa.

“There’s no release clause, as I understand it, and Villa have no intention of letting him go. They think he’s happy there and will continue.”

The former Arsenal manager also guided the Villans to Europa League success last season.

Romano has now claimed that Man Utd consider Emery as their “ideal” manager.

However, the transfer guru has bad news for Man Utd fans, claiming that Villa do not want to let him leave.

Aston Villa do not want to lose Unai Emery to Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As I stand by my information, Manchester United, important people at Manchester United, consider Unai Emery as the ideal coach to become the future figure to build the future of Manchester United.

“So, he’s super-appreciated by very influential and important people at Manchester United, but we need to respect Aston Villa.

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“We need to take in consideration Aston Villa, and Aston Villa absolutely count on Unai Emery.

“When I say Aston Villa, I mean, the director, Roberto Olabe, the other director, Damian Vidagany, the chairman, everyone at the club consider Unai Emery absolutely crucial figure for present and future of the club.

“Unai Emery is in control of everything at Aston Villa.

“Unai Emery decides also together with the directors about the transfers, so several things, several things being coordinated by Unai Emery.

“So, Unai is more than a coach, is more than a manager at Aston Villa, and they have no intention to lose Unai Emery, especially mid-season but also in general.

“They want to continue with Unai, and they trust their process.

“Then I keep telling you, just telling you how things are.

“Man Utd consider Unai Emery as a fantastic coach, so that’s the reality.

“On the other side, there is Aston Villa position.”

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