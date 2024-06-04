Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is ‘pushing’ for a new contract and wants to become one of the highest earners at the club, according to reports.

Portuguese playmaker Fernandes is out of contract in 2026 with the option to extend until 2027.

He has been the Red Devils’ best player since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, guiding the club to glory in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Fernandes is a massively important player but there have been a lot of rumours about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old is not deemed untouchable – unlike young trio Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho – so a summer move has not been ruled out.

There is reportedly interest coming from Bayern Munich, while Barcelona have also been linked.

The latter will likely struggle to pay what Manchester United want for their captain, while his wage demands should also exceed what the Catalan giants can afford.

Writing on X, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claimed that Barcelona “cannot afford him”, while Bayern are not interested, with rumours likely to be a ploy for Fernandes to receive a new contract at Old Trafford.

This certainly makes a lot of sense and while a separate report from The Guardian claims that Bayern are keen, they also say that Fernandes – who earns £220,000 per week – ‘feels undervalued’ and wants a new contract ‘that would take him into the top pay bracket’ at the club, with Marcus Rashford on £365k a week.

It is claimed that the Portugal midfielder wants ‘clarity regarding the manager and the club’s long-term vision before deciding whether to seek a transfer’.

Fernandes is viewed as the ‘best player’ at Man Utd with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘not actively looking to sell’ but is aware that he ‘needs to bring in funds and reduce the wage bill’ if he wants to improve the squad.

This means Ratcliffe would be open to selling his captain if a ‘realistic offer’ is made, with the player’s agent ‘in discussions with potential suitors’.

Not only does Fernandes feel ‘undervalued’, but he ‘is also unsure about the direction of the club’ amidst uncertainty surrounding the future of manager Erik ten Hag. If the Dutchman is sacked, the player would want to know who his replacement will be.

Fernandes said last month that he needs the club’s ambitions to match his own, telling the Players’ Tribune: “I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world.

“I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream. I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club.

“If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard.”

