Undervalued Man Utd winger ‘sad’ at current situation as he speaks on ‘complicated’ time

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has detailed he is “sad” that his loan club Granada are struggling, despite the fact he’s getting good minutes, and he feels it’s a “complicated time.”

Pellistri (22) has hardly played for United in senior football. The winger’s 24 first-team matches have almost all come from the bench.

As a result of his lack of minutes, the Uruguayan was allowed to go out on loan to Granada in the January transfer window. And while he’s settled in well enough personally – with three goal contributions including a goal and an assist in a 3-3 draw with Barcelona – the results have largely been negative.

Of the six La liga games Pellistri has been at the club for, Granada have drawn three and lost three, those losses all coming in a row in the past three games. The club are second from bottom and 13 points from safety.

While Pellistri is happy he’s getting minutes away from United, he’s sad that his side have not been able to put together many good team performances, leaving them staring down the barrel of relegation.

“At the club we are going through a complicated time, but football is like that, there are good and bad moments and you have to be quick to change the chip and bring good energy here,” he told ESPN.

“When I return to the club, we have to continue with the best of energy to achieve our objectives, and try to do our best here.

“I’m getting a lot of minutes in Granada. I’m happy about that part, but sad about how the level of the group is going, we all want to achieve the objective the objective, there are still chances: as long as those chances are there, we’re going to keep fighting.”

A return to United in the summer could see Pellistri given more minutes next season. He’s impressing in an underwhelming side in Spain, and fellow wingers Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho look likely to leave Old Trafford for good.

If more attacking talent is not signed, the Uruguayan might well be elevated up the ranks.

There’s also a chance he’s moved on, though, with his agent recently stating it will “be difficult” for him to thrive while Erik ten Hag is still manager, as he has not “valued” him at United.

If the Dutchman is sacked, which it seems is a legitimate possibility, Pellistri could be given a bigger role.

