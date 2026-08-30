An unexpected Manchester United player has been labelled the “best in the world” at one thing after Rio Ferdinand felt he was “phenomenal” against Ipswich.

United went one goal behind against Ipswich before turning up the heat with five of their own. The Tractor Boys then got a late consolation, as the Red Devils ended 5-2 victors.

Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat-trick, with one goal scored by Bryan Mbeumo and the other an own goal.

While Fernandes was the star of the show, United legend Ferdinand chose to bring light to another Red Devils star when speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents: Lisandro Martinez, despite the fact he was caught in possession in the build up to Ipswich’s second goal.

The former centre-back said: “Martinez, by the way, we conceded two goals today, but what I would like to talk about is his ability on the ball.

“I would go as far as to say Martinez is the best centre-back on the ball in the game right now.

“I’m trying to think of someone else better who can break the line with passing, who can beat the press when someone comes to him and just move it, take the ball in tight areas; Martinez takes some beating.

“He was phenomenal on the ball today in terms of his passing, like top tier.”

Bruno Fernandes happy with Man Utd performance

The man of the match was evidently Fernandes, and the United captain was happy with his and the entire team’s performance.

He said after the match: “We were in control of the game and then conceded the goal, lost a bit of control after that but then got back into the game, scored just before half time and in the second half we were brilliant. We need to be hungry to score more goals.

“It is a great accolade for myself but it is together with the team because I couldn’t do any of that without them helping me.

“Obviously it was a huge week and to end with a win at home today was massive.

“I said before the game to be honest, there are certain days you feel it. It is one of those days when everything comes to you and you have to take it.

“We have to do it in both ways, when we lose we can’t get carried away with the negative things. I hate losing and it is difficult to be positive when you lose games because at this club you want to be on top of everything and win games. It is very difficult for me to control the emotions.”

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