‘Unhappy’ Man City star ‘privately moaning’ with Guardiola facing ‘alarming problem’ with one player

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has been told he has an ‘alarming problem’ with England international Kyle Walker.

Man City are going through a mini-crisis as they are winless in seven games across all competitions. They are currently 16th in the Premier League form table.

Guardiola‘s side are sorely missing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, but they have severe problems in various positions as most of their top players are underperforming.

City have won four Premier League titles in a row but appear to have run out of steam as they have looked incredibly frail in recent weeks.

Since Guardiola penned a contract extension, Man City have been beaten convincingly by Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, while they collapsed in a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League group stages.

READ: Liverpool ‘bottling’ impossible but Manchester City points deduction chances ‘fast diminishing’



34-year-old Walker could do with being taken out of the firing line as he has been woeful for Man City this season. Former Premier League scout Mick Brown reckons the experienced defender has ‘hit them with an alarming problem’.

He told Football Insider: “Walker’s form is starting to become alarming.

“He’s their captain and their first-choice right-back, but he’s really struggling in there. You’ve got the younger players in the team like Rico Lewis, but he’s not a natural right-back.

“The centre-backs can all do a job there, but they’re not going to provide what Walker can do when he’s playing at his best level.

“They’ve left Gvardiol out of the team because of the mistakes he made – but it’s difficult to do the same with Walker because they don’t have the depth there. Something will have to be done about it because his performances have been really worrying.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City FFP: ‘Significant update’ revealed as ‘split hearing’ claims emerge amid possible March decision

👉 Manchester City ‘worried’ about 115 charge ‘catastrophe’ and Liverpool agree Arsenal are rubbish

👉 Michel and Xabi Alonso backed for Man City manager job as Guardiola struggles continue

A report from Football Insider claims an unnamed Man City has been ‘privately moaning to teammates about life at the club’.