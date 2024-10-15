‘Unhappy’ Man Utd star accused of ‘not caring’ as Gascoigne tells him to leave PL and ‘go to Italy’

Paul Gascoigne has offered advice to Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford, who has been accused of “not caring”.

The England international was superb for Man Utd during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 30 goals across all competitions.

Rashford‘s performances during this campaign came during Erik ten Hag’s first season as head coach and after he was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The forward was at his best in 2022/23, but his form has dramatically declined since then as he’s been heavily criticised since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

So far this season, Rashford only has one goal in seven Premier League matches as he’s not done enough to earn himself an England recall as interim boss Lee Carsley has preferred other options.

Rashford’s attitude has been scrutinised in recent months and Gascoigne says he “doesn’t seem to care”. He also reckons the Man Utd star should look to leave his boyhood club.

“Yeah, definitely, I think so,” Gascoigne said when asked whether Rashford should consider leaving Man Utd.

READ: The perpetually linked to the Premier League XI includes so many Man Utd transfer targets



“I love Rashford, I think he’s an unbelievable player but he just doesn’t seem to care. Even when he scores, he doesn’t seem happy about it so there’s something going on there.

“If that’s the case just move on. You get a couple of players that move on and then they find something different. For Rashford, he doesn’t seem happy playing in England anyway. And some good clubs will come in for him. Go to Italy, that’ll shake him up.”

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha does not think Rashford is enjoying his football at the moment as he’s “trying to do too much”.

“Marcus Rashford isn’t necessarily a guy who always plays with a smile on his face, like Ronaldinho.” Saha said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Slow’ Man Utd summer signing told to leave already after ‘crazy’ Ratcliffe transfer

👉 ‘Ten Hag sack?’ becomes ‘Ten Hag divorce?’ as ex-Man Utd coach lauds ‘one of the hardest working managers’

👉 INEOS ditch Man Utd legend Ferguson in latest casualty of their ‘cost-cutting programme’

“Can you ask him to change his personality? No. In terms of his approach, sometimes he’s trying to do too much, and it can be frustrating when things don’t go your way.

“Everyone can be frustrated – as fans, we are frustrated, so imagine how the players feel. I’m sure that when he gets back into it and is enjoying football again, his body language will change too.

“The football that they are playing is not enjoyable. I won’t say it’s all due to the tactics, but it’s part of Marcus’ job to find the right balance and communication to the fans and people that he is working with – he does need to understand that.

“I was surprised against Porto that he came off at half time after scoring, when he’s just finding his feet, and the next week he was playing. I’m baffled with the decisions sometimes.”