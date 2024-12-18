According to reports, ‘unhappy’ Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is feeling ‘homesick’ and could leave the Premier League side at some point in 2025.

The 24-year-old left Serie A giants AC Milan to join Newcastle during the 2023 summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £55m.

Tonali made a decent start to the 2023/24 campaign, but his career was put on hold as he received a ban after being found guilty of breaching betting offences.

The Italy international made his return at the start of this season and has been eased into the team by manager Eddie Howe. He has made seven Premier League starts this term and it’s been reported that he wants to leave.

Earlier this month, a report in Italy claimed Howe ‘considers his contribution to the team insufficient’ and the Magpies boss ‘cannot satisfy his ambitions’, while Newcastle ‘saddens’ the centre-midfielder.

It had been assumed that Tonali would return to AC Milan if he leaves Newcastle, but a new report in Spain claims Juventus are keen to sign him after a ‘sudden and radical turn’ ushered him to the exit door.

The report claims Newcastle want around £45m for Tonali and ‘want to offer that by selling Nicolo Fagioli and Kenan Yildiz’.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri adds Tonali is ‘unhappy’ at Newcastle as the ‘homesick’ midfielder is keen on a return to Italy.

Tonali is said to have received a ‘nice call’ from Juventus as head coach Thiago Motta reckons Sandro Tonali is a ‘key element capable of helping the Old Lady to relaunch in the fight for the Scudetto this season’.

However, there is one ‘problem’ to overcome as it may be difficult for Juventus to negotiate with Newcastle.