‘Unimpressed’ Man Utd star tipped to ‘re-join’ former club despite ‘real links’ to two European giants

According to a French football expert, Manchester United star Raphael Varane could turn his nose up at Real Madrid to “re-join” another of his former clubs.

Varane signed for Man Utd in 2021 from La Liga giants Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £34m.

This was viewed as a major coup at the time as Varane was once considered to be among the best centre-backs in the world but Man Utd have had a player past his peak.

Having been impacted by injuries in recent seasons, Varane has slipped down the pecking order this season as Erik ten Hag has often preferred to select Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Varane’s contract is due to expire in the summer. Man Utd have the option to automatically extend his deal on the same terms until 2025 but Ten Hag has confirmed that they are in talks over an extension, which will likely be on reduced terms.

A report from Manchester Evening News claims ‘Varane feels he is being pushed out of United after the club decided against extending his contract by one year’.

The experienced defender is ‘undecided over whether to accept a reduced salary at United if they draft up a new deal’ and is also unimpressed by the lack of stability’ at the club this season.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson claims that reported interest in Varane from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is “real”.

“I can’t see United and Varane agreeing altered terms, so I suspect at this point that we’re probably about to see his last few months at Old Trafford if he doesn’t get a move this January,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“There have been links with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and I can confirm that these are real. We know that Bayern looked at Jerome Boateng a few months ago and then decided against that move, but they could still do with cover in defence.

“Real Madrid might favour someone like [Leny] Yoro over Varane, who would be more of a stop-gap solution, but the link isn’t too surprising given his past success with the club and the fact that he reported still has a house in Madrid.”

FEATURE: Man Utd duo, PSG and Real stars among top 10 players free to discuss summer transfers

Despite this, Johnson has tipped Varane to “re-join” Ligue Un outfit RC Lens if they “put something tempting in front of” the centre-back.

“For the long term, there have been links with Saudi Arabia, but one to keep on sooner rather than later could also be his former club Lens,” Johnson added.

“Varane has already retired from international duty and has been very vocal about how he feels players are being run into the ground from playing too many games. He’s not someone who really strikes me as a player who’s going to look to have a really long career, and so it wouldn’t surprise me if he wanted to finish his career off where it started at Lens.

“At this moment in time, Lens are doing well, and they’re in a financial position to put something tempting in front of Varane. They could certainly use a player of his quality and experience, so it wouldn’t surprise me if at the end of his contract then this could be an option for him. I could see him re-joining Lens for maybe a season or two and then possibly even calling it a day.”