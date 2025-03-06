Alisson had the game of his life for Liverpool against PSG

Arsène Lupin would be proud of Liverpool’s heist in Paris on Wednesday evening.

Arne Slot’s men produced one of the biggest smash and grabs in Champions League history against Paris Saint-Germain, taking a 1-0 lead to Anfield for next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

There are some ridiculous statistics and broken records from that famous win for Liverpool. We have 13 for you beautiful people.

1) The cat and his nine lives

Alisson was comfortably the player of the match in what was probably the best performance of his career.

The Brazilian made nine saves – the most (from records starting in 2003/04) by a Liverpool goalkeeper in a Champions League game and the most he has made in any match for the Reds across all competitions.

The cat in between the sticks had nine lives; if only PSG managed to hit one more shot on target.

2) Best in the world

Liverpool have been very solid in this season’s Champions League; their only defeat came in a dead rubber against PSV on the last matchday in the league phase.

Going into their last 16 first leg against PSG, their goalkeepers had only made 23 saves in this season’s competition. That number is now 32, which means 28% of their saves in the competition came in Paris on Wednesday night.

It was also Liverpool’s sixth clean sheet in nine games and their average saves per match jumped up from 2.87 to 3.56.

“I don’t think I’ve worked with a goalkeeper that has played at this level…which is normal because he’s the best in the world,” Slot said about Alisson after the win.

3) Lucky Liverpool

Liverpool faced 20+ shots in a Champions League knockout match and kept a clean sheet for the first time.

This PSG side had scored 40 goals in their previous 10 matches going into Wednesday’s first leg.

You make your own luck, we guess.

4) Alisson breaks Reina’s record

The “best in the world” registered his 22nd clean sheet in the Champions League, which puts Alisson in front of Pepe Reina for the most in Liverpool’s history in the UCL era.

Reina kept 21 clean sheets in 46 matches for the Reds and helped the club reach the Champions League final in 2007, losing 2-1 to AC Milan.

The Spaniard was there for five Champions League campaigns and played Chelsea in four of those seasons, winning one semi-final, losing one semi-final, losing one quarter-final and drawing 0-0 twice in the 2005/06 group stage. Yes, Liverpool and Chelsea met in the group stage once; it was seemingly mandatory for them to meet at some point in that era.

5) Smash and grab

Liverpool (2) had 25 fewer shots than PSG (27) – the joint-biggest negative difference in shots by a winning team (from 2003/04) in a Champions League knockout stage game (after PSG against Bayern in April 2021).

6) More smashing and grabbing

The most shots in a Champions League knockout round game without scoring since Opta records began: PSG v Borussia Dortmund in 2024 (30) and PSG v Liverpool in 2025 (27).

The French champions also became the first team to register 10 shots on target in a knockout game and not score in the last eight seasons.

7) Mo Salah stinker and hooked

It was Mohamed Salah‘s worst performance of the season. He had a 5.87 match rating on WhoScored, his lowest of 2024/25 and the only time he has dropped below a 6.00.

His replacement from the bench, Harvey Elliott, won the match with his first touch, 47 seconds after coming on.

Arne Slot made a big call to take off the Ballon d’Or favourite but it instantly paid off.

It was also the first time in 10 matches that Salah did not score or assist (v Brentford on January 18) and only the ninth time in 40 appearances this term he has failed to produce a goal contribution.

8) Salah and his TEN zeros

Salah might have met his match in Nuno Mendes, who won eight out of eight tackles and 11 out of 11 duels, limiting Salah to zero in the following statistics: goals, assists, shots, shots on target, dribbles won, chances created, key passes, accurate crosses, duels won, fouls won.

He might have been invisible but the Egyptian is allowed an off night.

9) Instant impact

Harvey Elliott’s 87th-minute goal was not the fastest by a substitute in the Champions League this season.

Ademola Lookman scored after 35 seconds against Club Brugge in Atalanta’s second leg play-off defeat last month.

It was, however, Liverpool’s latest winning goal in a Champions League knockout game.

10) PSG’s unbeaten run ends

PSG are unbeaten domestically (23 wins, six draws) this season but endured a four-match winless run in the Champions League league phase, losing against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich and drawing against PSV.

That makes Wednesday’s defeat to Liverpool their first since November 26 against Bayern, ending a 22-match run.

11) Lowly Liverpool prevail

You will not be surprised to learn that Liverpool’s two shots and 29.5% possession in Paris were both season lows. They also only produced 0.25 expected goals.

That figure is also the lowest possession they have ever registered on record. The previous record was 29.7% v Sevilla in 2018.

12) Bring on Inter

Liverpool have now beaten the reigning champions in France, Germany, Spain and England (twice) without conceding a single goal. *Insert mind-blown emoji*.

They d*cked Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, beat Real Madrid 2-0, Manchester City 2-0 home and away in the Premier League, and now PSG 1-0.

They could meet Italian champions Inter – who have conceded once in nine Champions League matches this season – in the final.

13) If it ain’t broke…

Arne Slot has now named the same starting XI six times in his first season at Anfield.

In 491 matches in charge, Jurgen Klopp never named the same team on more than five occasions.

