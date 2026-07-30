Arsenal make unprecedented signings statement as Bruno Guimaraes chase accelerates

Arsenal have taken the surprise step of confirming that they expect to make more signings in an official statement on the club’s official website, as talk of a sublime swoop for Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes ramps up.

It’s been a summer of transfer misses for the Gunners to date, with Julian Alvarez still favouring a move to Barcelona, Morgan Rogers heading to Chelsea, after Arsenal were gazumped, and the wild Vinicius Junior rumours clearly playing a role in the Brazilian earning an imminent new deal at Real Madrid.

Arsenal have, however, managed to get two new additions through the door, with Greece international winger Christos Tzolis, who is effectively a replacement for Leandro Trossard, and back-up goalkeeper Illan Meslier both arriving at The Emirates.

Despite that relative slow progress in the market, the Gunners took the unprecedented step of updating fans on Wednesday evening with the promise of further additions being imminent.

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In an article previewing Saturday’s friendly against Girona, an excerpt read: “Two new signings have also joined the group this pre-season – goalkeeper Illan Meslier and forward Christos Tzolis – with more expected to sign before the end of the transfer window.”

In terms of which signings could still arrive in the remaining weeks of the window, it’s reported that good progress is being made in Arsenal’s chase for Guimaraes.

Indeed, transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed that club-to-club contact between Arsenal and Newcastle has already taken place, and that one source, speaking to our friends over at TEAMtalk on condition of anonymity, admitted there is now an expectation inside football that the move will happen.

“Everyone believes Bruno is leaving now,” the source said. “Things are progressing and there is a feeling it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Arteta also hints at more Arsenal signings

“A lot is happening,” Arteta added in an interview with Arsenal.com. “We all know about the context of this transfer window.

“From ownership to the board, the sporting director and myself, we know that we want to take this club to a different level.

“That is going to require a better squad, better individuals. We have identified where we have opportunities to grow and to improve and to evolve our game and what is going to be needed to achieve that.

“Hopefully very soon we can start to put things in a very concrete way.”

When asked if the current members of the squad were up for and refreshed enough to begin the challenge of attempting to defend their Premier League title, Arteta added: “One hundred per cent.

“This has to be the start and this has to be the standard. Excellence has to be our standard and this has to drive to attack the future.

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‘”The way we behave daily with more and more determination and ambition because we’ve shown that we’ve got it.

“Now we have to show that we belong to this level and we want to increase and take this football club to a different dimension.”