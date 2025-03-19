Morgan Gibbs-White is in the England squad after an injury to Cole Palmer.

Thomas Tuchel asked Morgan Gibbs-White to ask if he was still upset having initially missed out on the England squad.

The in-form midfielder was a surprise snub for Tuchel’s first England squad but once the injured Cole Palmer withdrew, the German coach was on the phone.

“Obviously I was upset, a little bit disappointed,” Gibbs-White told BBC Radio 5 Live of his initial overlooking.

“But when he told me, I respected his decision. The standard of players is top-level.

“I said to him back like ‘I feel like I”ve done enough to get the call-up, considering the form level that we were in, but obviously you’re the manager, you make the decisions, and I respect that totally”.

Fortunately for Gibbs-White, a space did open up following Palmer’s muscular injury and the Forest midfielder revealed the first line Tuchel said during their second phone call.

“Obviously, it was disappointing but then Sunday I got the call, so I was straight here.

“It was about 4 or 5 o’clock. He sent me a message to say ‘Are you free to talk?’ And I think I replied within like 30 seconds.

“He phoned me up and said ‘Are you still upset with me, or do you want to come and join us and fancy training tomorrow?’

“Obviously, there’s no question there. I said I’d obviously love to come and join and train with the boys, so, yeah, found out Sunday late afternoon and I was just smiling from ear to ear.”

Gibbs-White initial exclusion was compared to the selection of 34-year-old Jordan Henderson. Having not appeared since November 2023, the Ajax captain was recalled by Tuchel and it is a decision that has been defended by Jordan Pickford.

“His desire to want to win and what he has won and achieved is driven by himself,” Pickford said.

“He’s a winner and a big leader. I think bringing Hendo back in is great for the squad.

“He was vice-captain for numerous years. He didn’t come to the last Euros but he was vice-captain in 2018 to Harry [Kane].

“I think someone like Hendo, it’s great. Having leaders in your group, the teams that have won have always had that experience in the side as well.

“I think it’s a great move for us to have someone like him in the squad. What he has done, how he is still driven – whether he plays or not he is going to be the leader on the training pitch.”

