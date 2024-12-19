According to reports, Alejandro Garnacho is ‘set for an exit’ from Manchester United and two Premier League giants are ‘interested’ in signing him.

Marcus Rashford has been the main topic of conversation in the footballing world recently after he was omitted from Man Utd’s squad for the Manchester derby and revealed that he wants to leave his boyhood club.

Garnacho was also left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the 2-1 win at Man City, but Rashford’s interview ensured the Argentina international has gone under the radar.

The 20-year-old appears to have conducted himself better than Rashford as he is back in Man Utd‘s squad for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Speaking ahead of this match, Amorim revealed Garnacho is “upset” after missing out on the derby, but “that is perfect”.

“Really good, he trained really well,” Amorim insisted. “He seems a little bit upset with me and that’s perfect.

“I was really really happy because I would do the same. He’s ready for this game.”

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed Garnacho ‘is not yet headed for a move away from Old Trafford despite his derby day axing’ and now ‘the ball is now in the court of the Argentina international to turn things around in the coming week’.

The report added: ‘It is understood the 20-year-old winger is not currently being lined up for an exit in the transfer market.’

Despite this, a report from Caught Offside claims Garnacho is ‘set for an exit’ as a ‘loan switch with a £60m permanent option’ is on the table.

Premier League pair Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be among the clubs ‘interested’ in signing Garnacho. The report claims:

‘CaughtOffside sources now understand that the Argentinian has since attracted interest from an as yet unnamed European club to sign him on loan from Red Devils with a £60m permanent purchase option. ‘Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Hilal are all rumoured to be interested, with one of them seeing Garnacho as their main transfer target to strengthen their squad due to his age and general performance levels.’

Amorim has also explained what he “expects” from his squad following the Rashford situation.

“I cannot say more from from that interview or speak some more about Rashford. I’m focused on the team,” Amorim said.

“What I expect is, every day, all the players during the training, outside the training, the engagement with the players. I talk about where it’s the way they dressed. I was just making a point.

“I don’t know how they dress. I see them as with a kit, just with a kit. I don’t know how they eat. I’m not looking at the plate. So it was to make a point.

“And that is a good question to put that I don’t care how my players dress, it was to make like a real focus on the detail.

“What I can say is that I expect the best of each one of them to prepare for the game. That’s what we are doing. To try to demonstrate to the players. The rest, we will take time. We will have time to address. My focus is to take the best of Marcus and take the best of our players.”