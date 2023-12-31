‘Useless’ ex-Arsenal man given ‘no sympathy’ after ‘ridiculous’ error almost costs side in huge win

Gary Neville has slammed the ball-playing ability of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner after his error gifted Manchester United a goal in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Forest picked up a huge win against the Red Devils at the City Ground, reacting well to Marcus Rashford’s equaliser to come out on top.

It was a case of same old Manchester United, who backed up their dramatic comeback victory over Aston Villa with another disappointing performance.

Erik ten Hag’s side went 1-0 down courtesy of a Nicolas Domínguez strike but equalised thanks to Marcus Rashford.

Well, it was more in thanks to Forest shot-stopper Turner, whose poor pass was intercepted by Alejandro Garnacho, who did well to find Rashford in the penalty area.

This almost cost Forest and Nuno Espirito Santo, but Morgan Gibbs-White netted a late winner to spare Turner’s blushes.

United legend Neville did not let the American – who joined Forest from Arsenal for around £7million in the summer – get away scot-free, though.

“I have got no sympathy for him whatsoever,” Neville told Sky Sports. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“He is useless with his feet, he has proven it time and time again. He still tries.

“I mean, the ball is put back to him with a decent pace, just put your feet through it.”

While Ten Hag once again bemoaned the number of injuries he is dealing with, Forest boss Nuno was in high spirits after making it two wins in three matches at the club.

“They did the job, the players played well,” he said. “I think the team was compact.

“In the first half, I think we controlled pretty well the game, we defend well. We had good spells of possession, didn’t finish too much actions.

“Much better in the second half, we start to combine. First goal, good movement, good combination and good finish.

“We concede and it seems we’re going to be in trouble but the reaction was immediate, it showed character, so the players should enjoy the video because they did a fantastic job.

“And the fans, we cannot thank them enough so let’s enjoy this moment together.”

