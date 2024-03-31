Kalvin Phillips was clipped giving West Ham fans who branded him ‘useless’ the middle finger following his side’s capitulation away to Newcastle United.

Phillips’ torrid start to life on loan at West Ham somehow managed to get even worse on Saturday afternoon against the Geordies.

The England midfielder was brought off the bench with the Hammers leading 3-1 away from home and as you are probably aware, the game finished 4-3 to Eddie Howe’s side.

Not only did Moyes’ men completely capitulate after Phillips came on – which could have been deemed a coincidence – but the former Leeds United favourite gave away a penalty that got the Magpies’ comeback underway.

Speaking after the game, Moyes said he thought bringing Phillips on would have brought more “stability” at two goals up and insisted that the midfielder is one of many “unfortunate” players.

“I thought an extra midfield player would give us more control in the middle of the pitch,” the Scottish manager said. “Obviously, it didn’t work.

“I’m not going to say anything about any player. I wouldn’t do that, it would be wrong.”

On the penalty decision, Moyes was not happy with referee Robert Jones, adding: “I think we’re a bit unfortunate – not just Kalvin, we’re a bit unfortunate.

“He (Jones) could have chosen that Anthony Gordon had planted his leg because obviously Kalvin Phillips is looking forward, he’s going to kick which is the way to clear the ball.

“He (Gordon) plants his leg in front of it and he (Phillips) kicks the back of his leg, so I think you need to decide what way you want to look at it.”

Kalvin Phillips gives West Ham fans the middle finger

It looks like Phillips is already fed up with the Irons supporters, who have been fed up with the 28-year-old since the opening half of his debut against Bournemouth when he gifted Dominic Solanke a goal.

After the manic defeat at St James’ Park, Phillips appeared to be seen giving the away fans the middle finger after being berated while going onto the team bus.

Appearing to be getting called ‘useless’ by one fan, Phillips let them know his feelings, getting on the bus and delivering the offensive gesture to those giving him a piece of their mind.

Kalvin Phillips’ reaction to the West Ham fans criticising him whilst getting on the bus after the loss at Newcastle yesterday. 🖕 Was his response justified? 🤔pic.twitter.com/8izX8N2scT — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) March 31, 2024

It’s not a good look, is it? Phillips’ head has obviously gone here. Is it too early to rule out a permanent transfer from Manchester City to West Ham? Probably.

In terms of disastrous loan spells, this one is right up there. He definitely will not be making this list.

Phillips has been at fault for several goals in his early days at the London Stadium and has managed to play himself out of contention for this summer’s European Championships when he appeared to have a spot nailed down while sitting on the bench for City.

It is not often, if ever, that a player has messed up their chances of going to a major international football after going from playing no football to playing consistently. Yikes.

