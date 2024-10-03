Former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been urged to stay at AC Milan despite interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea for around £15million in July 2023 after failing to live up to his £58m price tag at Stamford Bridge.

He scored 26 goals and made 19 assists in 145 appearances for the Londoners but has an impressive 33 goal contributions in 58 appearances in Italy.

The United States international has five goals already this season and his fine form has reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool.

The Reds could spend big on a new right-winger next summer with Mohamed Salah out of contract.

Salah has not been offered a new deal and can negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club from January 1.

He is not alone, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Virgil van Dijk into the final year of their contract at Anfield.

Pulisic would be a superb replacement if he can carry his Milan form over to Liverpool, not if he plays like he did for Chelsea.

A report last week claimed the 26-year-old is ‘on the list of possible candidates to collect Salah’s very heavy legacy’ as Liverpool look to find the Egyptian’s ‘heir’.

Ex-Chelsea winger Pulisic urged to snub Liverpool

Former United States international Herculez Gomez believes Pulisic would be better off staying at Milan instead of joining Arne Slot’s side.

Gomez is happy to see him “thriving” at San Siro and doesn’t want him moving elsewhere, mainly for the benefit of the United States men’s national team (USMNT).

“I like the fact that he has found a place where he’s thriving, I like the fact that he feels comfortable in a set-up and he is the man there and they think of him as a leader, they think of him as an important piece to that puzzle right there.

“So I don’t want want him going anywhere. I’ve finally found a Christian Pulisic that is doing well at the club level, and I do think these performances are going to translate at the international level, so I would like for him to stay.”

Pulisic was named in Mauricio Pochettino’s first USMNT squad, which also included Premier League players Antonee Robinson and Matt Turner.

Speaking about his philosophy as US manager, Pochettino said: “From the beginning we are going to be very simple, very clear on our ideas and concept. They need to know very well what we are going to expect from them.

“When preparing the roster and we really trusted in the opinion and all the information we received from the national team, and that is why you are going to see similar roster from last camp.

“Now we have an opportunity to see them in an individual way. But I think every single player on squad deserves opportunity to be with us.”

