USMNT star leads Kylian Mbappe for most assists across Europe’s top 5 leagues in 2024
Kevin De Bruyne has started 2024 with a vengeance and his assist tally is proof of that, but there are several exciting names in the calendar year assist charts thus far.
After recovering from a lengthy injury layoff, the magic between De Bruyne’s ears connected to his two feet simply couldn’t be tamed any longer and what followed was a barrage of goal contributions, just as Manchester City kicked into gear.
A resurgent American and others feature on a stacked list of names, however, with De Bruyne being chased down by a very hungry pack of ballers.