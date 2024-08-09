USMNT talking to former Chelsea, Tottenham manager in huge coup ahead of England

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly in talks over becoming the next USA manager, as he is the country’s top target following the dismissal of Gregg Berhalter.

Pochettino has managed two big English clubs, in Tottenham and Chelsea, in the past five years. The latter was his last assignment as a manager, and while he guided them to a sixth-placed Premier League finish last term, after they finished 12th the season prior, he was dismissed.

He was linked with the Manchester United job for a while, before Erik ten Hag’s stay was confirmed, and since the England job became vacant, links to that role have surfaced.

The USA job is also current unfilled, and according to reports, Pochettino is the top target to take over from former manager Berhalter.

He was unable to guide his side through a Copa America group containing Uruguay and Panama – who got through ahead of them – as well as Bolivia.

Pochettino is said to be one of the most desirable coaches on the market, and it’s believed he has been approached, with talks over him taking the job underway.

It is believed he would be open to the prospect of managing an international side – something he has never done before – having previously spoken on how he’d relish the opportunity to manage England, as he’d been linked with the job.

Given he is linked with the Three Lions yet again, if the USMNT can secure Pochettino, it would be a huge coup over one of the best international sides in the world.

But if there is a chance that he could become the England boss, having worked with some very good English players, and some who are currently in the side, such as Cole Palmer, he may wait for that opportunity before jumping for the US role.

